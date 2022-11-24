HP Black Friday deals: Laptops, desktop PCs, gaming and more!

Live
HP is one of the most popular sellers of PCs in the world today for good reason. The company is behind winning products like the HP Spectre x360 13.5, EliteBooks for business, Dragonfly series for the most premium productivity, and Omen for gaming.
Which products are on sale that you should get and where to get them? We track all the deals from around the web, curating the best ones, and giving you all the coupons and information about the product so you don't have to.
As to why you should trust us: We use many of these laptops and PCs ourselves and know their pros and cons, so we'll keep it real so you have honest information on any purchase you may make. We're not here to sell you something, we're here to help you find the best PC for you that you won't regret getting.
Make sure to come back often as this live blog is ... well, live ... meaning we'll be updating it right through Cyber Monday!
- OMEN by HP 25L Gaming Desktop
$1,749 $1,309$1,178 at HP.com
HP's Omen (or OMEN, if you're cool) line of gaming laptop and desktop PCs is its top-tier offering extra frills like RGB, better fans for cooling, and, in this case, a full tower giving you more expansion abilities down the road.
The HP Omen 25L (the 25L denotes the size of the case) is a great entry-level to mid-range gaming desktop PC. It packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (8 cores, 16 threads) that peaks at 4.6GHz, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics (12GB GDDR6), 16GB of HyperX DDR4-3200 RAM (with 2 extra DIMM slots for expansion), 512GB WD Black SSD (that's a good one!), and a 1TB 7200 RPM HDD for more long-term storage where speed is not a priority.
The Omen 25L has two Type-A ports, headphone/mic jack on the top for easy access, while the rear gets 2 Type-C ports, 4 USB Type-A, and RJ-45 Ethernet. For display out options you get 1 HDMI and 3 DisplayPorts.
It's all powered with a higher-end 600 W 80 Plus Gold ATX power supply, and you get 5.1 surround sound with Omen Audio Control Support DTS:X Ultra to ensure excellent audio during gaming.
The case is also an exceptionally clean and modern design in all white making it ideal for a home office, or for those who don't want to draw a ton of attention to their PC: Less flash, more business, if you like.
HP usually charges $1,749 for this Omen 25L with this AMD layout, but it has it on sale right now for $1,309. There's a secret deal, though, that we'll share with you: Use coupon code STOCKING10 during checkout and the price drops to only $1,178 – that's a savings of $571! — Daniel Rubino, Editor in Chief
- Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop (AMD)
$1,349 $999$899 at HP.com
Announced in January 2022 HP's new line of Invictus gaming desktops, which come at a more affordable price than its Omen line, looked to be a way to get a minimal gaming tower built for the modern era.
Why do we say modern era? For one, its design screams clean and futuristic with either black or white colorways, nice softly rounded angles, and everything being proportional.
Did we also mention the enormous number of front-facing ports?
You get four USB Type-A, one Type-C, and a headphone jack all right up front so you don't have to awkwardly try to get your peripherals into the back (don't worry, on the rear you get four MORE USB 2.0 Type-A, one audio-in; one audio-out; one microphone, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, one HDMI and three DisplayPorts for your monitors. Ports galore!
Powering it all is the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8 cores (16 threads) and a max boost clock up to 4.6GHz. There is also 16GB of DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics, a zippy 512GB PCIe NVMEe SSD (for the OS and frequently loaded apps and games), and a bigger 1TB 7200 rpm SATA disk drive to store your gaming library.
There is also a solid 500W 80 Plus Bronze power supply and two more M.2 slots (one for another SSD, and one for WLAN), plus two more PCIe slots.
The big deal here is the 2022-era desktop PC is normally $1,349, which is an excellent value for what you are getting. But HP.com has it on sale right now for $999, which is great ... BUT WE CAN DO BETTER!
Add coupon STOCKING10 during checkout and the price drops to just $899. Now that's a deal we can get behind! — Daniel Rubino, Editor in Chief
- HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset
$599$299 at HP.com
If you're into virtual reality and Windows Mixed Reality, there is only one viable modern option for you: HP Reverb G2.
Released in late 2021, we reviewed the headset remarking that it delivered "better tracking, new face gasket, and a new cable," and highlighting the robust audio system, "spectacular visual experience," improved filed-of-view (FOV), and improved controller tracking.
You'll need to run the Reverb G2 including at least an NVIDIA's GTX 1080 or AMD's RX 5700 on the consumer side and NVIDIA's Quadro P5200 on the workstation side. Luckily, you can check our best graphics card options, or follow our RTX 4080 live blog for one of the best experiences heading into 2023.
As to who the Reverb G2 is for, it's for those who like to game, or who like to use it for professional reasons e.g., graphics and modeling, as HP has aimed this as much at business and professional use as consumer.
The issue with the Reverb G2 was, of course, price. At $599 (with the controllers), it wasn't cheap. But at $299? Now we're talking! — Daniel Rubino, Editor in Chief
