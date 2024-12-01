I just saved $20 on a 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription thanks to this Cyber Monday deal

By
published

A year of Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook for just $50 right now for Cyber Monday is a deal I couldn't say no to.

Microsoft 365 app logo
Microsoft 365 includes the best Office apps. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Want to subscribe to Microsoft 365? This is the time to do it as right now, you can save $20 on a 12-month subscription with this Cyber Monday deal on Amazon, bringing the price down from $70 to just $50 for the entire year. This subscription is for Microsoft 365 Personal, which includes access to Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, which are the most popular Microsoft Office apps.

Microsoft 365 PersonalWas: $69.99Now: $49.99 at Amazon
Productivity apps

Microsoft 365 Personal
Was: $69.99
Now: $49.99 at Amazon

"This office suite adroitly combines multifaceted document creation and productivity applications, such as Word, OneNote, PowerPoint, and Excel, with the potent capabilities of cloud technology in OneDrive." — Darcy French

TechRadar review ⭐⭐⭐⭐

✅Perfect for: Documents, presentations, and spreadsheets.

❌Avoid if: No reason to avoid if you're looking for the best productivity suite.

💰Price check: $69.99 at Best Buy

The best productivity suite on the planet

Microsoft 365 Personal

Microsoft 365 is available on all platforms. (Image credit: Best Buy)

If you're looking for the best document, spreadsheet, and presentation tools on the market, you can't go wrong with Microsoft Office with this Microsoft 365 subscription. Word, PowerPoint, and Excel are leaps and bounds more capable, professional, and impressive compared to Google Docs, Google Slides, and Google Sheets.

You never want to be that person who is conducting a presentation in front of your boss using Google Slides. PowerPoint is so much more professional and capable, with built-in AI tools that make creating presentations super simple and easy, with great designs and transitions that will make you look even better in the meeting room.

When it comes to Word, it's the ultimate and best word processor on the planet. Whether that be on Windows, iOS, Android or the web. Word is the king of the digital letter, with so many formatting and design options to choose from, and will built-in AI tools you can now proof your stuff before anyone gets to see it.

Excel and Outlook are also included with Microsoft 365 Personal, and they are the icing on the cake. Whether your deal with numbers frequently or are writing emails every day, Excel and Outlook have you covered. All the apps in Microsoft 365 now include an AI Copilot, which can help you complete tasks and create content with a few simple prompts.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition
