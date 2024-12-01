Time is almost up on the best Windows laptop deal I've seen for Cyber Monday — so good I bought it twice!

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are everywhere, but as we approach Cyber Monday, the very best deals are starting to fade. That's why you need to act fast on the best laptop deal I've seen so far for Cyber Monday, which knocks $200 off the Surface Laptop 7 bringing it down to just $799 for the next handful of hours. That's insane value for the best laptop you can buy in 2024! This is a computer so good that this deal made me buy two—one for me and one for my fiance!

🔥The hottest Cyber Monday deals🔥

A deal so good I bought it twice

The Surface Laptop 7 is the best Windows laptop you can buy right now. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I called the Surface Laptop 7 the best Windows laptop of 2024, and it's a claim I stand by even with the latest MacBook's and Dell's and Lenovo's on the market. For $849, you're getting an incredible laptop with a great touchscreen display, amazing keyboard and trackpad, and good performance with the Snapdragon X Plus paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

Not only that, but thanks to the Snapdragon X Plus' efficiency, the Surface Laptop 7 simply sips on power and lasts all day. This config usually starts at $999, but Cyber Monday has knocked $200 off so it's now just $799, which should be too good to be true, but it is very much a real deal until Cyber Monday ends tomorrow or stocks run out! It's a deal so good I bought the Surface Laptop 7 twice—a second one for my fiance!

Also still live is a Surface Laptop 7 deal I took advantage of yesterday that knocks $500 off the maxed-out 15-inch variant, making it cheaper than an entry-level MacBook Pro with an M4 processor. That's insane, featuring 32GB RAM and 1TB storage compared to the MacBook Pro's 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

I don't think I've seen a deal on a Windows laptop this good in 2024, and if you're in the market for a new PC, it's the Surface Laptop 7 I recommend above all other computers on the market right now. Whether that be the $799 model or the $1,499 model, they're both insane value for money right now with Cyber Monday happening right now.