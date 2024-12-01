Time is almost up on the best Windows laptop deal I've seen for Cyber Monday — so good I bought it twice!
The Surface Laptop 7 is this year's best laptop, and at $799, it's a no-brainer if you're in the market for a new Windows PC.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are everywhere, but as we approach Cyber Monday, the very best deals are starting to fade. That's why you need to act fast on the best laptop deal I've seen so far for Cyber Monday, which knocks $200 off the Surface Laptop 7 bringing it down to just $799 for the next handful of hours. That's insane value for the best laptop you can buy in 2024! This is a computer so good that this deal made me buy two—one for me and one for my fiance!
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7
Was: $999
Now: $799 at Best Buy
"Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. It's the best thin and light Windows laptop you can buy on the market right now" — Zac Bowden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, all-day battery life, Microsoft Office & Teams, web browsing, creative work.
❌Avoid if: You want to game or run heavy apps under app emulation.
Display: 13.8-inch 3:2 IPS touchscreen. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 256GB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: Best Buy
💰Price check: $899 at Amazon
Alternative Deal: Maxed-out Surface Laptop 7 with 32GB RAM and Snapdragon X Elite for JUST $1,499 ($500 saving)
🔥The hottest Cyber Monday deals🔥
- 💽Zotac RTX 4080 SUPER AMP GPU | $989.99 at Newegg
- 💻Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC | $849.99 at Best Buy
- 💽MSI Ventus 2X E1 OC RTX 4070 GPU | $469.99 at Newegg
- 🎮Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller | $199 at Amazon
- 💽 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU | $194.99 at Newegg (with free 1TB SSD)
- 🕹️Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightdeck | $299.99 at Amazon
- 💻Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC | $866 at Amazon
A deal so good I bought it twice
I called the Surface Laptop 7 the best Windows laptop of 2024, and it's a claim I stand by even with the latest MacBook's and Dell's and Lenovo's on the market. For $849, you're getting an incredible laptop with a great touchscreen display, amazing keyboard and trackpad, and good performance with the Snapdragon X Plus paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.
Not only that, but thanks to the Snapdragon X Plus' efficiency, the Surface Laptop 7 simply sips on power and lasts all day. This config usually starts at $999, but Cyber Monday has knocked $200 off so it's now just $799, which should be too good to be true, but it is very much a real deal until Cyber Monday ends tomorrow or stocks run out! It's a deal so good I bought the Surface Laptop 7 twice—a second one for my fiance!
Also still live is a Surface Laptop 7 deal I took advantage of yesterday that knocks $500 off the maxed-out 15-inch variant, making it cheaper than an entry-level MacBook Pro with an M4 processor. That's insane, featuring 32GB RAM and 1TB storage compared to the MacBook Pro's 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.
I don't think I've seen a deal on a Windows laptop this good in 2024, and if you're in the market for a new PC, it's the Surface Laptop 7 I recommend above all other computers on the market right now. Whether that be the $799 model or the $1,499 model, they're both insane value for money right now with Cyber Monday happening right now.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7
Was: $999
Now: $799 at Best Buy
"Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. It's the best thin and light Windows laptop you can buy on the market right now" — Zac Bowden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉See at: Best Buy
💰Price check: $899 at Amazon
Alternative Deal: Maxed-out Surface Laptop 7 with 32GB RAM and Snapdragon X Elite for JUST $1,499 (500$ saving)
🍁More great Cyber Monday deals🦃
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- Walmart: Early savings on practically everything
- Target: Live deals on a huge range of products
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- HP: Save big on laptops, desktops, accessories, and more
- Lenovo: Doorbuster deals on all Lenovo PCs, monitors, accessories, and more
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Take advantage of free shipping for a limited time
- Samsung: Holiday deals on laptops, TVs, phones, and more are live
- Amazon: Constantly rotating sales on everything you can imagine
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.