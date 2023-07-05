Get ahead of the game with OVER 50% OFF the official Xbox Wireless Headset right now
This is a can't-miss deal on a great multiplatform wireless headset for Xbox and Windows PC.
One of the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy for under $100 is the official Xbox Wireless Headset from Microsoft, thanks to its multiplatform support and unique features. If it's good at $100, though, how amazing is it at less than HALF of that? Right now, you can pick up this fantastic Xbox and Windows PC wireless gaming headset for just $49 at Walmart.
Xbox Wireless Headset was
$99.99 now $49 at Walmart
The official Xbox Wireless Headset is already a solid deal at its full retail price, but it's an unbelievable value with this huge markdown at Walmart. Get it while supplies last, because they won't last long.
Price check: $79.99 at Amazon
Windows Central has reviewed a lot of gaming headsets for Xbox and Windows PC. Our list of the best Xbox gaming headsets is filled with our favorites in every category. Not one of those headsets can compete with the sheer value on offer with this discount. The Xbox Wireless Headset is basically a steal at $49, which is less than 50% of its full price.
• Best deals: Our best (so far)
• Best Windows laptops
• 4K and ultrawide monitor deals
• GPU deals: AMD & NVIDIA
• Motherboard deals: Intel & AMD
• NAS deals: Network-attached storage
In our Xbox Wireless Headset review, we praised Microsoft's debut entry in the space, as "The features are without peer in this price range, and the headset construction and ergonomics are top-notch." Incredible competition in the $100 price range means the Xbox Wireless Headset isn't a total knockout across the board, as its mic and sound quality aren't best-in-class. At $49, though, there's absolutely nothing that comes close.
The Xbox Wireless Headset boasts a premium, high-quality design with excellent comfort and incredibly intuitive controls similar to the Surface Headphones 2, with lovely dials baked into the earcups letting you quickly control audio mixing and volume. It also includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth support, letting you connect directly to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and basically any other Bluetooth-enabled device. Yeah, it's a fantastic, comfortable gaming headset that works with multiple platforms, and it's less than $50 right now. What are you waiting for? Buy it before it goes out of stock.
In the market for more deals? Stay tuned to Windows Central, as Amazon Prime Day is coming, and we're already finding all the best deals across Windows PCs, Xbox, accessories, and much more.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.