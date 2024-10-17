I've been using the same headphones for 3 years, but this lightweight pair from an unexpected brand has replaced their place in my heart (and on my head) — for just $69 for a limited time

I've been using the same headphones for over 3 years now, not the typical choice for wearing out and about, but I love the Lucidsound LS50x Xbox gaming headset so much, I use it outside of gaming and have gone through two pairs. I'm not the type of person to shell out over $250 on a pair of headphones, and purchasing the Sony MX4s for my son's birthday gift hurt my conscience and my bank account — but I have to admit you kind of get what you pay for with headphones.



For this reason, I didn't expect much from this offering from Baseus. A brand I normally associate with power banks, but given they make my favorite power bank I thought I'd give their Baseus Bowie 30 Max a try, available right now at a crazy reduced introductory price of just $69.99 but going back up to MSRP of $149.99 on November 3, 2024.

Baseus Bowie 30 Max Headphones | was $149.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (add the $30 voucher for this price) These headphones have genuinelly taken me aback at how good they are for the price. Featuring 'head-tracking spatial audio', -45dB active noise cancellation, LDAC Hi-Res wireless sound, and powerful bass boost. With 65 hours of battery life and rapid charging. As part of their launch, they are available at an introductory offer of $69.99, providing high-end features at a more accessible price. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Those seeking a high-quality audio experience, long battery life, and sleek, stylish design without breaking the bank. ❌Avoid if: You’re looking for the ultimate comfort and audio experience that only premium brands like Bose and Sony provide (and you are happy to pay over $200 for) 💰Price check: Also available directly through Baseus at the same price

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

A delightfully sounding surprise at under $100

I didn't expect the Baseus Bowie 30 Max headphones to deliver much for the price but they've replaced my favorite headphones (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

When I came across the Baseus Bowie 30 Max, I was intrigued but wasn’t expecting much. I mean, I usually associate Baseus with power banks (they make my favorite one), but for a launch price of just $69.99—down from the regular $149.99—I thought, why not?



My colleagues are big fans of the more premium stuff like the Bose QuietComfort and Sennheiser Momentum 4, which are on sale occasionally but still far from budget-friendly. So, if you’re like me and don’t want to spend half your rent on headphones, the Baseus Bowie 30 Max might pleasantly surprise you. I didn’t have high expectations, but these headphones are seriously impressive for the price, especially with the head-tracking tech that completely changed the experience for me.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Details Noise Control A ctive Noise Cancellation (-45dB, blocks 96% external noise) Connectivity Wireless, Bluetooth 5.4 Special features LDAC Hi-Res Wireless Sound, Head-Tracking Spatial Audio, Bass Enhanced by 200% Battery life 65 hours Compatible with Cellphones, Tablets, Bluetooth Audio Devices (iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Switch) Control type Button controls, optional app Rapid charging 14 hours from a 10 minute charge Weight 499grams (1.1 pounds) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1

Image 1 of 3 The controls are easy to use, with volume buttons doubling as 'skip track' if you hold down (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The ear cups are soft and comfortable (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The headset does fold up for travel, though perhaps not as compact as alternatives like the Sony MX4s (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

I've been using the same headphones for over three years now—granted, not your typical 'walking out and about' pair, but I love my Lucidsound LS50X Xbox gaming headset so much that I use it beyond gaming (and I’m on my second pair now). I’m not the type to drop over $250 on headphones, but I did exactly that when I bought the Sony 1000MX4s for my son’s birthday, and it definitely hurt both my conscience and my wallet. But I’ve got to admit, with headphones, you often get what you pay for. That being said, I actually think these Baseus headphones give Sony a run for their money at a much cheaper price point,



Battery life is a strong point—up to 65 hours on a single charge. And if you’re impatient like me, the 14 hours of playtime from just a 10-minute charge is great in a pinch. Battery life does depend on how much you use features like active noise cancelling (ANC) or head tracking, but even with all the bells and whistles turned on, you’re looking at 30-50 hours, which is still pretty solid.



The head-tracking feature was what I was most curious about. Powered by internal gyroscopes and accelerometers, it adjusts the sound as you move your head, making it feel like the music is coming from around you, like a speaker in the room, rather than directly from the earcups. It’s hard to describe, but it’s a totally unique experience. While the ANC on its own didn’t initially blow me away, combining it with head tracking seemed to enhance the noise cancellation in a directional way, and it worked surprisingly well.

Image 1 of 2 The Baseus Bowie 30 Max are a little bulky but they are incredibly lightweight (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The earcups look more akin to a gaming headset in size but these weigh a lot less than the LucidSound I normally wear (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

In terms of design, the Baseus Bowie 30 Max is a bit bulkier compared to its competitors like Bose or Sony, but it’s not as heavy as it looks. At 499 grams, it’s definitely not the lightest (the Sony WH-1000XM4 weighs about half that at 254 grams), but I like the sturdier feel. I’m not exactly gentle with my gear—like I say, I’ve already destroyed one pair of Lucidsound LS50X—so the tougher build of the Baseus suits me better.



I tested the sound across a variety of music, and while I won’t pretend these match the premium experience of the Sony MX4 (which is currently priced at $237.50), for $69.99, the Baseus Bowie 30 Max holds its own. The bass is punchy, the features are packed, and the price is hard to beat. If you're willing to pay full price down the road ($149.99 after November 3rd), it’s probably worth stepping up to the Bose or Sennheiser if you're after top-tier everything. But if you’re looking to spend less and still get quality sound with some impressive tech, the Baseus Bowie 30 Max is a steal while it’s on this intro deal. I can happily say they've replaced my ragged LucidSound pair (for when I'm not gaming at least).

Baseus Bowie 30 Max Headphones | was $149.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (add the $30 voucher for this price) These headphones have genuinelly taken me aback at how good they are for the price. Featuring 'head-tracking spatial audio', -45dB active noise cancellation, LDAC Hi-Res wireless sound, and powerful bass boost. With 65 hours of battery life and rapid charging. As part of their launch, they are available at an introductory offer of $69.99, providing high-end features at a more accessible price. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Those seeking a high-quality audio experience, long battery life, and sleek, stylish design without breaking the bank. ❌Avoid if: You’re looking for the ultimate comfort and audio experience that only premium brands like Bose and Sony provide (and you are happy to pay over $200 for) 💰Price check: Also available directly through Baseus at the same price

More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals

We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings: