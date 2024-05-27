Memorial Day Best Buy sale: 7 PC gaming deals under $100 actually worth buying

Memorial Day deals are upon us, and the holiday is proving to be a great time to find deep discounts on everything from laptops and monitors to games and accessories. Best Buy is hosting its own major event set to run until the end of the day, and while there are a lot of huge discounts on big-ticket items, there are also some cheaper deals that are easily overlooked. I've handpicked seven PC gaming deals at or under $100 to help you spend less and still get a great discount this Memorial Day.

Best Buy Memorial Day PC gaming deals under $100

Samsung 990 EVO 1TB | was $150 now $90 at Best Buy Samsung's 990 EVO boasts compatibility across PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 systems, reaching read speeds up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200MB/s. The 1TB model is $60 off, while the 2TB capacity is an even better deal at $80 off.

✅Perfect for: Storage upgrades for PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 5.0 systems. ❌Avoid it if: You want a larger capacity than 1TB or have no need for PCIe 5.0.



💰Price check: $90 at Amazon



👀 Alternative deal: 2TB 990 EVO for $160



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Razer Kiyo | was $100 now $50 at Best Buy Razer's Kiyo webcam features a 1080p picture and built-in ring light to help you look great for your audience. It has built-in autofocus and an omnidirectional microphone, and it's 50% off at Best Buy.

✅Perfect for: Streamers who want a 1080p webcam with built-in ring light. ❌Avoid it if: You want a higher resolution than 1080p or a better built-in microphone.



💰Price check: $75 at Amazon



🔍Our experience: Razer Kiyo webcam review



Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT | was $160 now $100 at Best Buy Logitech's wireless gaming mouse has a precise HERO sensor with 25,600DPI, as well as five total buttons that can be customized. It weighs just 63 grams, and it connects with a 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a lightweight and accurate wireless gaming mouse. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer a wired mouse or don't need something so expensive.



💰Price check: $109 at Amazon



Corsair HS65 Wired headset | was $70 now $50 at Best Buy PC gamers looking for an affordable wired headset with built-in microphone should definitely check out the discounted Corsair HS65. It has excellent bass-heavy sound, it's lightweight, and the microphone keeps you sounding crisp and clear.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers looking for a wired headset on the cheap. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer a wireless connection.



💰Price check: $50 at Amazon



🔍Our experience: Corsair HS65 wireless headset review



WD_Black SN770 1TB | was $130 now $80 at Best Buy Western Digital's gaming-focused SN770 M.2 SSD is compatible with PCIe 4.0 systems for awesome performance. It hits up to 5,150MB/s read and 4,900MB/s write speeds, and it comes with a strong five-year warranty.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers looking to upgrade storage in their PCIe 4.0 system. ❌Avoid it if: You're still using PCIe 3.0 or need a larger capacity.



💰Price check: $79 at Amazon



Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE | was $100 now $75 at Best Buy Corsair's Dark Core RGB Pro SE wireless gaming mouse boasts an 18,000DPI sensor, eight buttons with customizable inputs, RGB lighting, and compatibility with Qi wireless charging. It connects with Bluetooth or with a 2.4GHz USB receiver.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers looking for a wireless gaming mouse with eight buttons. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer a wired mouse or want something a bit more compact.



💰Price check: $65 at Amazon (refurbished)



Roccat Vulcan II Mini Air | was $180 now $100 at Best Buy The Roccat Vulcan II Mini Air is a 65% wireless gaming keyboard with excellent battery life, RGB backlighting, and an overall lightweight design. It connects with Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz receiver, or USB-C cable, and it comes with optical mechanical switches.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a compact mechanical gaming keyboard with RGB lighting. ❌Avoid it if: You want a full selection of keys.



💰Price check: $100 at Amazon



Why shop Best Buy for Memorial Day deals?

While there are plenty of retailers offering Memorial Day deals on our favorite tech, Best Buy's Plus and Total memberships bring a bunch of extras like free two-day shipping, exclusive prices, 60-day return periods, and more. Memberships start at about $50 per year, a cost that quickly pays for itself if you're a frequent Best Buy shopper.