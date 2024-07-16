Logitech made "one of the best wireless gaming mice out there" and now it's cheaper than I've ever seen it

Logitech makes some of the best gaming mice in the business, and right now, one of the manufacturer's top wireless options is more affordable than I've ever seen it before. For a limited time, the excellent Logitech G502 Lightspeed is just $75.99 at Amazon — a whopping 49% markdown from the mouse's standard $149.99 MSRP.

That's just a hair shy of a full half-off deal, making this one of the best discounts on a premium PC gaming accessory I've seen in quite some time. Make sure to take advantage of it if you're in need of a quality wireless gaming mouse, because this offer is going away when the clock strikes midnight at the end of July 17.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse | was $149.99 now $75.99 at Amazon Logitech's G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse has been a fan-favorite for years now, and is still one of the best mice you can buy in 2024. Its biggest drawback has always been its price, but thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can snag it for a massive 50% off.

💰Price check: $79.99 at Best Buy



✅Great for: PC gamers who want or need a wireless gaming mouse with fantastic performance and options for customization



❌Don't buy if: You'd prefer something wired or you want a mouse with lots of RGB



🔍Our experience: Logitech G502 Lightspeed review



🙌 Small hands alternative: Logitech G705

Why I recommend the Logitech G502 Lightspeed to PC gamers

A close look at the side of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed where many of its customizable buttons are. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is live, and as expected, the annual sales event has brought top deals on PC gaming accessories like headsets, keyboards, and mice. This discount on the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is particularly noteworthy, though, because the mouse typically sells at or close to its $149.99 MSRP — an expensive asking price that often pushes it into the "unaffordable" realm for some. Big markdowns like this one are rare for it, and its current $75.99 price is actually the lowest I've ever seen.

But what actually makes the Logitech G502 Lightspeed worth a pickup? For a complete breakdown of why we said it's "among the best gaming mice out there," don't miss our review (we gave it a perfect 5/5 score), but the long and short of it is that it delivers a stellar balance of performance, ergonomics, and customizability, all of which is wrapped up in one sleek and stylish package.

We fell in love with the "responsive and smooth" performance of the G502 Lightspeed when we reviewed the original version with a 16,000 DPI sensor, but in recent years, it's been refreshed with Logitech's HERO 25K sensor that's even better. This, along with the mouse's adjustable polling rate, comfortable ergonomic shape, 16 grams of tuning weights, and 11 programmable buttons you can configure with the Logitech G HUB software all make it one of the most versatile, customizable, and reliable mice you'll find on the market, even five years after its initial 2019 launch. It also gets up to 60 hours of battery life (~48 when the RGB Logitech logo is turned on), giving you plenty of time to work and game on a full charge.

The newer Logitech G502 X Plus makes some modest improvements with things like an extra button and improved battery life, but it's also pricier, and doesn't have an adjustable weight. For that reason, I'd argue the Logitech G502 Lightspeed still offers better value for your dollar, especially when it's on sale for almost 50% off. Without a doubt, it's one of the best gaming mice, though if you have smaller hands, you may prefer another option; one of the best alternatives is the Logitech G705, now $63.16 at Amazon (was $99.99).

