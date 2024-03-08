One of our favorite 240Hz, 1ms gaming monitors with FreeSync and G-Sync just dropped to a very low price

Having a good gaming monitor can really make a difference when playing both solo and multiplayer games. Specifically having one that produces an excellent color gamut with wicked-fast response time and high refresh rates allows players to get the fastest signals from their systems so they can respond to in-game threats and environmental changes as quickly as possible.

But since the best gaming monitors tend to be expensive their cost can be hard to swallow. Fortunately, one of our favorite and highly reviewed gaming monitors is currently on sale at Best Buy for $130 off. This is a special HP OMEN 27qs model that is specifically only sold at Best Buy.

The HP OMEN 27qs Gaming Monitor is ideal for anyone looking to play video games at 1440p on extremely high refresh rates. You'll get amazing gaming performance out of it with all of your sessions playing very smoothly thanks to VRR support for both AMD FreeSync as well as NVIDIA G-Sync.

As I said before, the monitor's color gamut is beautiful with vibrant colors, however, the display only offers the starting point of VESA DisplayHDR 400 which isn't as powerful as other HDR options. Additionally, it's not as good with contrast as some other displays out there. Honestly, if you want the best picture quality you'll want to get an OLED display, but they always cost more than IPS displays (you can learn more in my OLED vs QD-OLED vs QLED vs AMOLED comparison). Still, the OMEN 27qs will display your games beautifully overall as long as you don't care to have the very very best color quality but are ok with really good picture quality.

For those who like RGB lighting, there's also a diamond of light on the back of the monitor that can illuminate any wall the monitor is backed against. You can control its colors to get it to accent your gaming room wall just the way you like.

Even before the discount, the HP OMEN 27qs is a fantastic value price considering it's less than $500 with such great features. But with a $130 discount on top of the already better-than-average price, this gaming monitor is a real steal of a deal.