One of our favorite 240Hz, 1ms gaming monitors with FreeSync and G-Sync just dropped to a very low price
HP OMEN 27qs has a 27-inch screen that produces a great color gamut with QHD resolution and VRR support, and it's currently on sale.
Having a good gaming monitor can really make a difference when playing both solo and multiplayer games. Specifically having one that produces an excellent color gamut with wicked-fast response time and high refresh rates allows players to get the fastest signals from their systems so they can respond to in-game threats and environmental changes as quickly as possible.
But since the best gaming monitors tend to be expensive their cost can be hard to swallow. Fortunately, one of our favorite and highly reviewed gaming monitors is currently on sale at Best Buy for $130 off. This is a special HP OMEN 27qs model that is specifically only sold at Best Buy.
HP OMEN 27qs Gaming Monitor | was
$429.99 now $299.99 ($130 off) only at Best Buy
We were thoroughly impressed by the HP OMEN 27qs gaming monitor when we reviewed it last year. It offers an amazing 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time to keep up with even the most intensive games. Combine that with FreeSync or G-Sync support and you get an extremely smooth playing experience. Plus, it produces beautiful colors and crisp QHD (2560 x 1440) details to show off your favorite games.
✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for solid picture quality with buttery smooth performance while gaming
❌Avoid it if: You specifically want a monitor with excellent HDR support and better contrast.
💰Alternative deals: HP OMEN 27q $225.97 at Amazon | HP OMEN 27 $249.99 at Walmart | HP OMEN 27qs $289.00 at Amazon (renewed) | HP OMEN 27k $420.41 at Amazon
🔍Our review: HP OMEN 27qs review
🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.
The HP OMEN 27qs Gaming Monitor is ideal for anyone looking to play video games at 1440p on extremely high refresh rates. You'll get amazing gaming performance out of it with all of your sessions playing very smoothly thanks to VRR support for both AMD FreeSync as well as NVIDIA G-Sync.
As I said before, the monitor's color gamut is beautiful with vibrant colors, however, the display only offers the starting point of VESA DisplayHDR 400 which isn't as powerful as other HDR options. Additionally, it's not as good with contrast as some other displays out there. Honestly, if you want the best picture quality you'll want to get an OLED display, but they always cost more than IPS displays (you can learn more in my OLED vs QD-OLED vs QLED vs AMOLED comparison). Still, the OMEN 27qs will display your games beautifully overall as long as you don't care to have the very very best color quality but are ok with really good picture quality.
For those who like RGB lighting, there's also a diamond of light on the back of the monitor that can illuminate any wall the monitor is backed against. You can control its colors to get it to accent your gaming room wall just the way you like.
Even before the discount, the HP OMEN 27qs is a fantastic value price considering it's less than $500 with such great features. But with a $130 discount on top of the already better-than-average price, this gaming monitor is a real steal of a deal.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).