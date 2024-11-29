One of the most budget-friendly Thunderbolt 4 hubs got a THUNDEROUSLY big 20% discount on Amazon for Black Friday. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review. Here's why.

Upgrade your laptop with extra USB-A and Thunderbolt 4 ports through the CalDigit Element Hub, now on a special Black Friday offer for less than $144

Header image for Windows Central&#039;s Black Friday spotlight deal on the CalDigit Element Hub
Whether its RAID storage setup or multiple high-resolution displays, the CalDigit Element Hub is up to the task. (Image credit: Windows Central | CalDigit)

Out of the many Thunderbolt dock stations on the market, the CalDigit Element Hub is considered to be one of the best for its rich features, sturdy build quality, and value for money. This handy device can augment laptops with high-performing, fast-reading USB-A ports and Thunderbolt 4 ports at an affordable MSRP of $199.99.

However, this MSRP has been considerably reduced during Black Friday this week as it has been diminished by 20% to an even cheaper price tag of $143.99 at Amazon.

Why should you by the CalDigit Element Hub?

Image 1 of 3
Photograph of the CalDigit Element Hub connected to multiple cables
Connect multiple devices at once with the CalDigit Element Hub(Image credit: Windows Central)

Our own Cale Hunt reviewed the CalDigit Element Hub back in 2021 and gave it a glowing reception, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars, a near-perfect score. He didn't give this positive recommendation lightly, for this device is packed with all kinds of features that anyone looking to add more Thunderbolt 4 ports to their laptop should not sleep on.

For starters, the CalDigit Element Hub is built with three Thunderbolt 4 ports with 40Gb/s speed and 15W charging power and four USB-A ports with 10Gb/s speed and 7.5W charging power. With such specs, you can connect many devices to your laptop, like mice, keyboards, capture cards, display monitors, and external SSDs, among many others, and run them with ultra-high performances through the dock station.

For example, CalDigit Element Hub can handle dual 4K monitors at 60HZ in extended or mirror modes, a single 8K monitor at 30Hz, or even a 5K Thunderbolt display monitor at 60Hz. It can also connect to the best external SSDs with extremely high 3,000MB/s read speeds and recharge electronic accessories super-fast with 60W of charging power.

Other notable features of the CalDigit Element Hub include removable rubber feet to prevent slipping, a durable aluminum shell, and a small, compact design that doesn't take up much space on your desk.

That being said, this isn't flawless as it lacks an SD card reader port, HDMI port, Ethernet port, and DisplayPort. Additionally, the fairly large 150W adaptor it comes with can be cumbersome to store in luggage while traveling.

Despite those nitpicks, the CalDigit Element Hub is still a worthy purchase for anyone looking for the one of best Thunderbolt 4 Hubs and Dock Stations so they attach more devices to the best Windows laptops.

What also makes the CalDigit Element Hub even more appealing is its MSRP of $179.99, which is pretty generous considering the advanced tech it has and that other dock stations like the Kensington SD5700T or the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma run for hundreds of more dollars.

Not only that, this price tag has recently been cut down for a limited time by 21%, thanks to Black Friday. As a result, the CalDigit Element Hub is currently being sold at $143.99 at Amazon, which is the biggest price cut it has had in months. So if you've been waiting for an ample discount on this item so you can upgrade your laptop with more, this is the best chance you're going to get for a long time.

