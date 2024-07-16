Here's why you need this groundbreaking SSD USB thumb drive, which is unlike any other

SK hynix has been my go-to brand for PC storage ever since I reviewed a couple of its M.2 solid-state drives (SSD). The company known for reliable and affordable storage doesn't just make quality internal SSDs; it also branches out into external storage solutions for those on the go.

The SK hynix Tube T31 received a perfect score and a Windows Central Best Award in our review, all thanks to its smart and compact design with sturdy build quality, zippy transfer speeds, and compatibility with Xbox Series X/S and PCs. It's only slightly larger than a traditional USB thumb drive, but instead of flash storage, it has inside an M.2 2242 SSD that can hit speeds up to 1,000MB/s.

It's available in two capacities — 1TB and 512GB — and while both are on sale during Prime Day, the larger model is a better deal. Regularly priced at $100, it's now down to $70 at Newegg. That's the lowest price I've ever seen, beating the previous $80 best from last month.

SK hynix Tube T31 1TB SSD | was $100 now $70 at Newegg It's a flash drive, right? Not quite. The SK hynix Tube T31 might look like a thumb stick, but it's hiding inside an M.2 2242 SSD with transfer speeds up to 1,000MB/s via USB-A. It works with PCs and Xbox Series X/S, and right now both 1TB and 512GB are heavily discounted at Newegg.

✅Perfect for: PC and Xbox Series X/S users who need speedy external M.2 SSD storage in the form of a flash drive. ❌Avoid it if: You want a native USB-C connection or don't mind traveling with an SSD in a more traditional form factor.



💰Price check: $100 at Amazon (1TB)



👀 Alternative deal: SK hynix Beetle X31 1TB SSD for $80 at Newegg

🔥 Today's best deals 🔥

The slickest portable SSD around is at its lowest price ever

The SK hynix Tube T31 is an SSD disguised as a flash drive. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

In our SK hynix Tube T31 review, Windows Central's Harish Jonnalagadda was absolutely blown away by the 1TB external SSD masquerading as a thumb drive. He remarked:

"The drive is able to deliver reliable figures in daily usage scenarios and holds its own against external SSDs. If you want familiarity with a USB drive but need SSD levels of performance and reliability, look no further."

The Tube T31 is slightly larger than a traditional thumb drive using flash storage, but it's still smaller than standard external SSDs and weighs only 35 grams.

We tested the Tube T31 against the company's 1,000MB/s performance claims and saw a slightly lower result of about 932.8MB/s read. That's still very respectable for a thumb drive, and you'll be hard-pressed to find anything else so small and sleek that matches the performance.

SK hynix Tube T31 testing results from our glowing review. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

One of the main drawbacks to the drive is its native USB-A connectivity. If you have a modern laptop with USB-C only, you'll need to use a dock or dongle, many of which can be found in our Prime Day laptop accessory deal guide. On the other hand, the USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) connectivity makes it compatible with Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, allowing you to easily store games externally.

The SK hynix Tube T31 launched at the tail end of 2023, and the current Prime Day discount is the lowest price ever. The sale is actually available at Newegg's Fantastech Deal event instead of at Amazon, where only the 512GB model is discounted.

You can pick up the 1TB Tube T31 for just $70, making it the most storage per dollar. If you don't want to spend quite as much (and don't need as much storage space), the 512GB Tube T31 is down to $55.