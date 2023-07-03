Best Buy's 4th of July Xbox blowout — These are THE BEST gaming accessory and storage deals

Now that Best Buy's 4th of July sales are here, there are dozens of amazing gaming deals to be had. Most notably for Xbox Series X|S and PC fans, there are plenty of the best gaming accessories to complement your main systems. Whether you're looking for hard drives, gaming headsets, controllers, or more here are the best 4th of July game accessory deals for Xbox and PC going on right now at Best Buy.

Since it isn't uncommon for most retailers to have 4th of July sales of some kind, I've also included price checks to Walmart and Amazon to help you see how these Best Buy deal prices compare.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S in an Xbox Series S. (Image credit: Matt Brown / Windows Central)

Seagate - 1TB Storage Expansion specs (Image credit: Seagate) Price: $149.99 (-$70)

Storage Capacity: 1TB

Storage Type: SSD

Max Read Speed: 738 MB/s

Max Write Speed: 308 MB/s

Installation: External

Power Source: USB port

Dimensions: 2.1 x 1.2 x 3 inches

Weight: 1.06 oz

Anyone who plays a ton of games knows how important it is to have plenty of storage space to keep up with their expanding library. When it comes to Xbox Series X|S, one of the very best options out there is the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion. It offers fast read and write speeds which have been documented at 738MB/s and 308 MB/s, respectively. That's pretty fast and will keep up with your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.



As we discussed in our Seagate Storage Expansion review, this device offers the best way of increasing game storage space for the latest Xbox consoles. This is why we listed it among the best external hard drives for Xbox Series X|S. 1TB is enough for several games making this a very desireable accessory, however, the high price has always made people shy away from making the purchase. Thankfully, Best Buy's 4th of July sale has reduced the cost of this 1TB card down to $149.99 from its usual $219.99, making it far more affordable than usual.

Something we love about the Seagate Expansion card is that it is super easy to install. Just plug it into the slot on the outside of your Xbox Series X or Series S and you're good to go. You don't have to worry about taking your console apart to install it.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion: was $219.99 now $149.99 (save $70) at Best Buy



Give yourself more game storage on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. This 1TB expansion matches the amount of space found in the Series X and triples what's found inside the Series S. Its low deal price and easy installation make it a great buy. Price check: Walmart $150 | Amazon (Unavailable)

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card specs (Image credit: Seagate) Price: $279.99 (-$120)

Storage Capacity: 2TB

Storage Type: SSD

Installation: External

Max Read Speed: 738 MB/s

Max Write Speed: 308 MB/s

Power Source: USB port

Dimensions: 2.1 x 1.2 x 3 inches

Weight: 1.06 oz

When trying to find how to expand Xbox Series X|S storage space in the sleekest way possible, the only thing greater than the 1TB Seagate storage expansion card is the 2TB version. This larger storage device gives your twice the space for your favorite titles. It usually sells for the high price of $399.99, but thankfully with the current deal going on, it's available for just $279.99, which is a $120 discount.

This card is ideal for any Xbox gamer who tends to play dozens of games each year. If that's you, then you'll really benefit from purchasing this as it removes the need to frequently uninstall, archive, or delete software on your console to make room for more. It also makes for a thoughtful gift for anyone in your life who tends to play a lot of Xbox throughout the year.

As with the 1TB version, Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card easily installs via a slot on the exterior of the Xbox Series X or Series S. Simply put it in place and you'll be able to take advantage of a whole lot more gaming space.

Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card: was $399.99 now $279.99 (save $120) at Best Buy The latest and greatest Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S clocks in at 2TB, providing ample overhead for dozens of extra titles. This is Seagate's top-tier card for diehards. But you can get it cheaper while it's at such an amazing discount. Price check: Amazon $279.99

WD_Black D10 Hard Drive on desk. (Image credit: WD_Black)

WD_Black D10 8TB External Drive specs (Image credit: WD_Black) Price: $179.99 (-$80)

Capacity: 8TB

Storage Type: HDD

Installation: External

Max Read Speed: 250MB/s

Max Write Speed: 250MB/s

Dimensions: 1.7 x 3.46 inches

Weight: 3.5 oz

While not nearly as small and sleek as the Seagate expansion cards, the WD_Black D10 8TB External Drive does provide a whole lot more space for serious Xbox gamers. This external hard drive connects via USB-A connection to the Series X or Series S and then will lie outside of the console without needing any internal installation.

While it does take up more space than Seagate's offerings, it isn't super noticeable. Just get it set up with your console and then put it next to or on top of your Xbox. It's already well-priced compared to the 2TB Seagate card, but with $80 knocked off the MSRP thanks to Best Buy's 4th of July sale, it's an even greater deal right now.



If you find yourself frequently running out of space on your Xbox Series X or Series S then you really ought to consider getting this amazing external hard drive. Especially, when the price is so much lower than usual.

WD_Black D10 8TB External Drive: was $259.99 now $179.99 (save $80)



Add a ton of extra space for your gaming console or PC with this stylish drive that can sit on your desktop. It has plenty of room for all of your favorite video games and a fast connection for read/write speeds.



Price check: Amazon $179.99 | Walmart $189.00

WD_Black D10 12TB Portable Hard Drive specs (Image credit: WD_Black) Price: $279.99 (-$100)

Capacity: 12TB

Storage Type: HDD

Installation: External

Max Read Speed: 250MB/s

Max Write Speed: 250MB/s

Dimensions: 1.7 x 4.92 inches

Weight: 3.5 oz

Now, if you are the kind of person that is just constantly playing on your Series X or Series S then the 12TB version of the WD_Black D10 Portable Hard Drive is something you need to consider. It's rather expensive, but right now with Best Buy's sale, the price has been lowered by $100, making it a great time to buy.

Physically, the WD_Black D10 12TB Hard Drive is a little bigger than the 8TB version, but not by a whole ton. You can still easily fit it on your TV stand next to your Xbox Series X or Series S consoles without it getting in the way. It even comes with a handy stand to help keep it looking neat and organized.

And yes, if you happen to be looking at deals in hopes of finding a gift for an Xbox gamer than this is a great purchase to make. It basically ensures that your intended recipient won't have to worry about the tedious process of shifting game files around in order to make more room on their Xbox Series X or Series S.

WD_Black D10 12TB Portable Hard Drive: was $379.99 now $279.99 (save $100) Give yourself the best storage space that you can get for Xbox Series X|S with this reliable WD_Black hard drive. It's fast, reliable, and connects easily with the latest Xbox consoles without requiring any internal installation.



Price check: Amazon $279

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset specs (Image credit: Turtle Beach) Price: $84.99 (-$15)

Max Wireless range: 30 Ft

Noise Canceling: Yes

Battery life: ~24 Hrs

Max Frequency Response: 20Hz

Min Frequency Response: 20kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω

Charging interface: USB-C



Our own Ben Wilson spent time with this gaming headset while working on our Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Headset review. He stated that "Turtle Beach has outdone themselves and the competition" with this second-generation version of the Stealth 600 thanks to its impressive bass/treble response and fantastic microphone.

These capabilities are just some of the reasons that it belongs on our list of the best Xbox headsets. The Xbox version features a green color scheme to tie into the Xbox logo. It offers a wireless range of up to 30 feet, making it more than capable of keeping up with the Series S or Series X while seated on your couch.



It charges back up with the included USB-C cable and offers a respectable 24 hours of battery life. As long as you make sure to charge it back up after every second or third gaming session it ought to last you incredibly well. Grab it while it's just $84.99 for Best Buy's 4th of July sale.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Headset: was $99.99 now $84.99 (save $15) This affordable Xbox wireless headset crushes the competition in its field with its impressive bass and treble response. You'd be hard-pressed to find anything better than the Stealth 600 Gen 2 at this price point.



Price check: Amazon $84.95 | Walmart $84.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Max Gen 2. (Image credit: Jez Corden / Windows Central)

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset specs (Image credit: Turtle Beach) Price: $169.99 (-$30)

Max Wireless range: 30 Ft

Noise Canceling: Yes

Battery life: ~40 Hrs

Max Frequency Response: 20Hz

Min Frequency Response: 20kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω

Charging interface: USB-C

When our own Co-Managing Editor, Jez Corden did his Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Headset review, he was extremely impressed by this Xbox accessory's battery life as it can last up to 40 hours. He also found that the attractive headset was very well-priced for what it offered. So now that it's on sale for the 4th of July, it's the perfect time to pick it up at a great discount.



Thanks to its connecting capabilities, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset can work with many different platforms including Xbox Series X|S and PC. Convenient buttons are located on the left earphone making it easy to turn the headset on and off, change modes, turn on Bluetooth, or adjust the volume without having to fumble with a control box on the cord.

To mute yourself, simply flip the microphone up and it will both get the piece of plastic out of your face and make it so that your teammates cannot hear you. It's an impressive headset that will serve any PC or Xbox gamer well. You can grab it from Best Buy, Amazon, or Walmart while it's $30 off.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Headset: was $199.99 now $169.99 (save $30)



The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX may be the ultimate multi-purpose headset. The snug flip-to-mute mic and Bluetooth support make it a decent option for taking outside, and the wide range of compatibility across other devices means you can use it for practically any scenario. The audio quality is great and the design is minimalistic and attractive. Price check: Amazon $169.95| Walmart $169.95

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro on desk. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset specs (Image credit: SteelSeries) Price: $312.99 (-$37)

Max Wireless range: 30 Ft

Noise Canceling: Yes

Battery life: 44 Hrs

Max Frequency Response: 10Hz

Min Frequency Response: 22kHz

Impedance: 38 Ω

Charging interface: USB-C

After testing this headset for our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review, we liked it so much that we then went on to add it to our list of the best PC gaming headsets. It is Hi-Res Audio Certified, allowing users to take advantage of music tracks that are higher than standard CD quality for an enhanced listening experience. Thanks to the reliable noise canceling, you won't have anything distracting you from your music either.



Something unique about this headset is that it comes with a bay station which allows users to interact with the headset to change between various devices or to adjust EQ settings. The headset also features a hot-swap dual battery, allowing users to swap between the two batteries so they never have to worry about running out of juice during a gaming session. Just make sure to charge things up every now and then and you'll always be able to use the headset.



Thankfully, right now during Best Buy's Xbox accessory deals, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset is discounted to $312.99, making it a bit easier on your wallet to purchase. You can even get it a little cheaper than that at Amazon if you want to save a couple of dollars. 😉

Thrustmaster T128 racing wheel up close. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Thrustmaster T128 Racing Wheel specs (Image credit: Thrustmaster) Price: $164.99 (-$35)

Rotation: 270° - 900°

Pedals included: Yes

Feedback: Yes

Compatibility: Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Windows

Dimensions: 10.2 x 11.8 x 11 inches

Weight: 9 lbs



The Thrustmaster T128 Racing Wheel and pedals are an amazing pick for both Xbox Series X|S or PC. This is an accessory that our own Richard Devine loves to use. In fact, if you want some assistance, his guide can help tell you how to set up your Thrustmaster racing wheel on PC after you purchase it.



Thankfully, buying this accessory is a bit easier on the wallet right now since the price is reduced for Best Buy's 4th of July sale. That way, you can enjoy the best racing games more conveniently. Tearing it up on Forza Horizon 5 or Burnout Paradise Remastered while playing with this racing wheel really pulls you into the experience thanks to the racing wheel's Optimized Force Feedback and the feel of the pedals under your feet.

As you'd expect, all of the buttons you need are available right on the racing wheel and resemble that of an Xbox Series X controller. It's really easy to set up and use, making it a fun gaming accessory for yourself or a great gift for a friend.

Thrustmaster T128 Racing Wheel: was $199.99 now $164.99 (save $35) This racing wheel and pedal combo pulls you right into the action allowing you to feel the road thanks to the Optimized Force Feedback system it utilizes. It works for Xbox Series X|S and PC.



Price check: Amazon $164.99



Closeup view of Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel. (Image credit: Thrustmaster)

Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel & Magnetic Pedals specs (Image credit: Thrustmaster) Price: $329.99 (-$70)

Angle of Rotation: 360° - 900°

Pedals Included : Yes

Dashboard Display: Yes

Feedback: Yes

Compatibility: Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows

Dimensions: 11 x 11.8 x 11 inches

Weight: 6 lbs

As our own Richard Devine said in our Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel and Magnetic Pedals review, this racing wheel and combo is perfect for beginners and seasoned racing enthusiasts alike thanks to its simple setup and intuitive design. Thankfully, it's an impressive $70 off right now at Best Buy. You can even find it selling cheaper than that at Amazon if you're interested.

Compared to the previously mentioned Thrustmaster T128 racing wheel the T248 racing wheel and pedal combo provides an even more immersive experience thanks to the feedback which allows you to feel every bump and shudder of the road as you drive. We also love the LED dashboard display, which makes it easy to adjust various settings or keep you appraised of in-game information that might affect your driving, like the temperature.

There are 25 action buttons with the main D-Pad as well as the A,B, X, and Y buttons all situated on front similar to what you'd see on an Xbox Series X controller. The magnetic pedal set offers four pressure modes on the brake pedal to help you find the setting that feels best. This really is an amazing gaming accessory for any racing enthusiasts out there.

Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel and Magnetic Pedals: was $399.99 now $329.99 (save $70) With its dashboard display, easily reachable buttons, and simple setup, the Thrustmaster T248 is an amazing racing wheel for anyone who likes to rip up the digital track. The intense feedback allows you to feel every bump and jostle for an immersive experience.



Price check: Amazon $319.00

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick specs (Image credit: Turtle Beach) Price: $109.99 (- $20)

Sensors: 8 High Precision Axes

Display: Yes

Connection: USB-C to USB-A

Compatibility: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10|11 PCs

Dimensions: 6.46 x 8.54 x 9.07 inches

Weight: 1.81 lbs

We've been on the road for the last little bit, but now it's time to take to the skies with the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick, which is also on sale at Best Buy today. Though it usually sells for $139.99 it's currently only $109.99, making it a little easier to acquire right now. As you can see with our VelocityOne Flightstick review, we absolutely love this gaming accessory and cannot recommend it enough.

The VelocityOne Flightstick is the ideal companion for flight simulators thanks to its eight high-precision axes, which allows for easy navigation and smooth feedback. That combined with the intuitive button layout really pulls you into the action. If something doesn't feel quite right, you can easily change the settings with the use of the OLED Flight Management Display located on the flight stick without having to take a lot of time to do so.

Connect it to either your Xbox Series X|S, your Xbox One, or your PC or laptop that has Windows 10 or 11 on it.

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Wired Gaming Controller with phone clip attached. (Image credit: Turtle Beach)

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Wired Game Controller specs (Image credit: Turtle Beach) Price: $49.99 (-$30)

Battery Life: 30 Hrs

Headphone Jack: Yes

Adjustable Phone Clip: Included

Dimensions: 6.1 x 2.48 x 4.33 inches

Weight: 1.32 lbs

As with any of the best Xbox controllers, the Turtle Beach Cloud Wired Game Controller offers a comfortable grip and familiar button layout. What's more, while it can be used on Xbox Series X|S and PC, it also comes with an included mobile phone clip so you can play games on the cloud super easily, like when playing any Xbox Cloud Gaming titles.

If the idea of a multi-use controller sounds appealing then you're in luck right now. The Recon Cloud is currently $30 off at Best Buy and Amazon during these companies' 4th of July sales events. You can grab one while they're still available at this discounted price.

A very useful part of the controller is that it includes remappable buttons on the back which you can assign to whatever other command you'd like. This can make it easier for you to get ahead in competitive modes or to make repetitive actions less straining on your hands.

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Wired Game Controller: was $79.99 now $49.99 (save $30)



Turtle Beach's controller is designed to specifically work on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs, and Android 8.0. There are two programable buttons on the back and it comes with an included mobile phone clip for easy cloud gaming.



Price check: Amazon $49.99 | Walmart $59.95

Get the best Xbox accessories on sale

We're keeping our eyes out for the very best 4th of July deals going on at various retailers and these are the ones that really stood out for Xbox at Best Buy. Of everything on this list, the best deal is the Seagate 1TB Expansion Card. This nifty little device gives you so much more room on your Xbox console without requiring you to install anything inside of it. If you play a decent amount of games each year, you'll really appreciate having this accessory.

Every now and then, it comes time to replace our gaming headsets with ones that work better. If you're in that situation then give the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro some consideration. It's currently available at a great deal and it offers a truly beautiful listening experience to draw you further into your favorite games.

Now, if you're a big racing fan, then I highly suggest you give the Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel and Magnetic Pedal some thought. As you can see from our review, we absolutely love this racing accessory and loved the immersive way that it brings each bump in the road to life.