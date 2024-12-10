Christmas has come early because my favorite Xbox controller is having a limited-time discount on Amazon that will save you over $90

Christmas is over two weeks away, but retailers across the globe have already begun hosting lucrative deals on the perfect gifts for your friends and family this holiday season. Amazon, for instance, is currently holding a limited-time sale on one of my all-time favorite controllers for Xbox gaming, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma.

If you act fast, this technologically advanced controller with its precise controls and customizable features can be yours for $59.00 on Amazon, now that its steep MSRP of $149.99 has been reduced by 61%.

Should you get a Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma in 2024 and beyond?

A whole new world of input accuracy and zero latency awaits inside the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma. (Image credit: Windows Central | Razer)

Razer's Wolverine V2 Chroma has served me well these past couple of years to help me beat the best Xbox games and it has not let me down at all during that time. Even one of my colleagues, Jez Corden, praised it highly during his 4-Star review of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, stating that its gameplay-enriching features were so good it almost felt like cheating.

How this controller so much favor from us at Windows Central and from many other Xbox fans is multifold. First and foremost are its controls which include tactile and clicky face buttons, triggers, back peddle buttons, and shoulder buttons that feel nice to use and are extremely responsive.

I'm not exaggerating about the responsiveness because, in all my time using this controller, I have experienced little to zero input latency. This came really handy for playing intense action-heavy games that require precise input, like Elden Ring or Capcom's Monster Hunter series.

You can also customize various aspects of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's controls to better suit your playstyle. You can remap the buttons' functions from game to game via the free Razer Controller App. You can swap out the default magnetic analog sticks with alternative sticks to better suit your thumb and you can reduce the time it takes for your analog sticks and triggers to register your inputs with hair-trigger locks and a Sensitivity Clutch.

The hair-trigger locks and Sensitivity Clutch are especially useful because with them you will be able to aim more precisely with the analog stick and pull off better headshots in games like Stalker 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, or the newly released Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Other noteworthy features of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma include RGB lighting to brighten up the room in the dark, an ergonomic design with rubberized, textured grips to make it comfortable to hold for long periods of time, and a study, solid build that will be able to endure many years of use.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Windows Central | Razer) (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central) (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

Granted, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has recently been supplanted by its successors, the Razer Wolverine 3 Pro and the Razer Wolverine 3 Tournament Edition, for their more advanced technological features like Hall-Effect sensors and mechanical switches (plus full wireless Bluetooth with the Wolverine 3 Pro). However, this controller shouldn't be overlooked, as its control inputs and ergonomics are still just as good as its successors.

Not to mention that the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has become a more affordable option thanks to this 61% discount that has reduced its MSRP from $149.99 to $59.00 on Amazon, saving customers $99.99 in the process. This also means that this controller is now $140.99 cheaper than the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro and $40.99 cheaper than the Razer Wolverine 3 Tournament Edition.

However, this deal will be available for an undefined limited time. So if you want to get your hands on one of the best Xbox controllers on the market for an extremely low price to give to your friends or family this Christmas, now's the time to do so because there's no telling how long this deal will last.

Can the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma also be used for PC gaming in addition to Xbox consoles? Absolutely. The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is fully compatible with PC gaming rigs provided they have an available USB port so you can enjoy playing the best PC games with precise, customizable controls.