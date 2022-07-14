Don't miss these 11 last minute Xbox Prime Day deals on games you can't play with Game Pass

We love Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service, as it gives millions of gamers affordable access to many of the best gaming experiences available in the Xbox ecosystem. With that said, not every game is on Game Pass, and as a result, subscribers to the service that don't like to spend money on games directly will likely miss out on several incredible games.

Thanks to Prime Day, however, it's possible to pick games like this up at significantly reduced prices. Even though Amazon's annual sales event is winding down, there are still many amazing last minute Prime Day deals on Xbox games not available through Game Pass. Here's a roundup of the 11 best ones we've found.

(opens in new tab) ELDEN RING | $60 $46 at Amazon (opens in new tab) FromSoftware's latest RPG epic is arguably its most impressive yet — so much so that it's currently one of 2022's biggest Game of the Year contenders. Prepare yourself for a long and engaging journey through the Lands Between as you hack, slash, cast, and roll your way to the Elden Throne.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla | $60 $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The latest entry in Ubisoft's acclaimed franchise sees players battle Saxon troops as a vicious Viking warrior while they explore a beautiful open world. There's also a deep story to enjoy with multiple different choices that you can make, too.

(opens in new tab) Call of Duty: Vanguard | $70 $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Call of Duty: Vanguard brings Activision's popular shooter franchise back to World War II, offering players an action-packed campaign as well as a fast-paced multiplayer with countless different weapons to try.

(opens in new tab) Dying Light 2: Stay Human | $60 $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The sequel to the beloved action RPG Dying Light takes players to the post-apocalyptic future, in which a zombie plague has ravaged the world and survivors need to stick to the rooftops or near UV lamps in order to ward off the infected.

(opens in new tab) Battlefield 2042 | $70 $15 at Amazon (opens in new tab) DICE's latest entry in the Battlefield franchise got off to a rocky start, but the game has made a comeback recently with the launch of its first season. Dive into near-futuristic combined arms warfare with dozens of other players, utilizing various weapons, gadgets, vehicles, and more to gain the upper hand and control objectives.

(opens in new tab) NieR Replicant Remake | $40 $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The remake of the prequel to 2017's NieR: Automata features brand new graphics, redone voice acting, a phenomenal score, and some flashy new gameplay features.

(opens in new tab) Watch Dogs Legion | $60 $10 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Explore a beautifully-recreated London in this open world action-adventure game, teaming up with friends to complete daring missions and making use of advanced gadgets to get the drop on your enemies.

(opens in new tab) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands | $60 $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Dungeons & Dragons-inspired riff on Borderlands is one of 2022's most charming shooter RPGs, featuring bright and vibrant fantasy locales, a hilarious story with lovable characters, and more loot than you'll know what to do with.

(opens in new tab) Resident Evil Village | $38 $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Resident Evil Village follows up on the story of Resident Evil 7, starring Ethan Winters as he searches for his kidnapped daughter in a large village filled to the brim with horrifying creatures. Chris Redfield also returns, playing a pivotal role in the game's narrative.

(opens in new tab) Riders Republic | $60 $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This chaotic racing game sees 50 players simultaneously competing with one another across a variety of scenic US national parks. Whether you want to bike, snowboard, ski, or wingsuit your way to victory, Riders Republic gives you all the options.

(opens in new tab) Just Dance 2022 | $50 $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ready for a workout? Just Dance 2022 challenges you to dance along to some of this year's top music hits, and with the Just Dance smartphone app, you can allow the game to track your dance moves and score your performance.

Other great Xbox game deals to consider

A handful of games that are available through Xbox Game Pass are also on sale for Prime Day, and if you want to permanently add them to your collection, now is the best time to do so.

(opens in new tab) Halo Infinite | $60 $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) 343 Industries' latest Halo experience pits Master Chief and company against the overwhelming threat of the Banished on the mysterious and beautiful Zeta Halo ring. The free-to-play multiplayer is also plenty of fun, too.

(opens in new tab) Yakuza: Like a Dragon | $60 $15 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Play as a low-ranking yakuza family grunt in this action RPG, fighting to discover the mystery behind your clan's destruction. Along the way, you'll meet several interesting characters and get the chance to play through and complete over 50 side stories.

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $60 $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This action-adventure RPG puts you in the shoes of Star-Lord, the leaders of the iconic Guardians of the Galaxy. Over the course of the story, you'll get the opportunity to bond with your crew as you work together to take on a powerful cosmic threat.

(opens in new tab) A Plague Tale: Innocence | $30 $18 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This dark adventure game takes you into the depths of plague-ridden France. You play as Amicia, a brave young girl that guides her younger brother Hugo as the two orphans attempt to survive deadly swarms of rats, vicious human foes, and more.

(opens in new tab) DOOM Eternal | $60 $23 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The sequel to the beloved DOOM 2016 shooter adds even more weapons and gadgets into the fray, elevating Doomguy's demon-killing power to even new heights. With you on the loose, the forces of Hell don't stand a chance.

