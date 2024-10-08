Get your game on with the best handheld for Xbox Game Pass, which is now even cheaper for Prime Day

Looking to add a gaming handheld to your collection this holiday? Why not consider the Logitech G Cloud, a handheld designed from the ground up for cloud gaming from services like Xbox Game Pass? Right now, it's just $259 on Amazon for Prime Day, which is $40 cheaper than normal!

The Logitech G Cloud is unique among the handheld gaming space as it's not designed to play games locally, rather, it's designed to play AAA titles from the cloud. It's powered by Android, but comes preloaded with the Xbox Game Pass app among many others so that you can access your games from anywhere. It can also play Android games!

Logitech G Cloud | was $299 now $259 at Amazon The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a WiFi-only Android device with dedicated Xbox controls, tailored for streaming games via Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and Steam Link. It features multitouch capabilities and access to Google Play, serving essentially as an economically priced Android tablet focused on gaming. ✅Perfect for: Cloud gaming, streaming games from Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and plenty others. Also perfect for Android gaming. ❌Avoid it if: You want to play AAA titles locally on your handheld, this is only good for mobile games and game streaming. 💰Price check: $259 at Best Buy 🔎Tip: You'll need an Xbox Game Pass or other game streaming subscription to make the most of the Logitech G Cloud.

Why you should consider the Logitech G Cloud

The Logitech G Cloud is one of the more affordable handheld gaming devices on the market, if only because it was designed from the ground up as a cloud-streaming device instead of a local gaming handheld like the Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally. This means it's not incredibly powerful on the inside, but it's much thinner and lighter as a result, and you can still play the latest games via game streaming services.

Our very own News Writer, Jennifer Young said "it’s perfect for people like me - and despite owning the Steam Deck, the Logitech G Cloud isn’t left on the shelf, and I’ve been using it more and more. I love this thing and I think it deserves its place in the hall of great gaming devices."

It's clear that the Logitech G Cloud was built with Xbox Game Pass in mind. It's a wireless Xbox, similar to the recently released PlayStation Portal, except you don't actually need the console to take advantage of it. If you've never owned an Xbox, you can still use Xbox Game Pass and play hundreds of Xbox games on the Logitech G Cloud, from wherever you are.

Because it's running lightweight specs, battery life lasts much longer than other handheld gaming devices. It has a gorgeous 1080p touchscreen, which works great with the Xbox Game Pass app as well as many other game streaming services like NVIDIA's GeForce NOW.