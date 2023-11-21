If you buy the best TV for gaming on Black Friday, you can get an Xbox Series X for $50

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a TV, especially if you enjoy gaming. Retailers are eager to get deals and bundles out during the holidays, making it one of the best times of the year to replace your current television or add a new TV to your setup. Right now, you can get up to a $400 Visa gift card when you purchase the LG C3, which is the best overall TV for Xbox Series X. The value of the gift card depends on the size TV you purchase. The 48-inch model ($1,046.99) comes with a $100 gift card and the 83-inch model ($3,996.99) comes with a $400 gift card.

While the LG C3 itself is not discounted, getting a free gift card with a TV that provides the best living room gaming experience is a nice bonus. Since the Xbox Series X is on sale for $449.99 right now, you can effectively get the console for $50 if you get the largest LG C3. Of course, you can also spend the $400 on anything else.

LG C3 4K OLED TV | from $1,046.99 at Woot This 4K TV has impressive specs that help you get the best gaming experience. It has rich colors, perfect blacks thanks to its OLED screen, and has a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and has four HDMI 2.1 ports. If you prefer to play PC games on a TV, the LG C3 also supports G-Sync and FreeSync. While the LG C3 is not on sale through Woot, purchasing it can get you up to a $400 gift card.

✅Perfect for: Gamers who want the best experience from their Xbox Series X. This TV has all the specs you need to enjoy your games and tops our list as the best TV for Xbox Series X.

❌Avoid it if: You are on a budget.

💰Price check: $1,049.99 at Best Buy

👀 Alternative deal: Sony OLED Bravia XR A80L — 55-inch | was $1,899.99 now $1,398.00 at Walmart

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV | was $634.99 now $449.99 at Target w/ free $75 Target gift card This is the absolute best deal we can find for the Xbox Series X right now that's available to everyone in the US, and is still in stock for shipping. Not only are you getting a discount on the Xbox Series X console but you're getting Diablo 4 AND a $75 Target gift card which you can use on anything else in the Black Friday sales.



👀Alternative Deal: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy is the best price on the console only, and only available to Best Buy Total Plus members.

✅Perfect for: 4K high-end next-gen gaming.

❌Avoid if: If you don't have a 4K TV, you might as well grab an Xbox Series S instead in some cases.

💰Price check: $449.99 at Walmart

🔍Our review: Xbox Series X review: Proving its worth

What is the best TV for Xbox Series X?

A lot goes into making an excellent TV for gaming on an Xbox Series X. LG ticked every checkbox you can think of when making the LG C3, which is why the TV sits atop our list of the best 4K TVs for Xbox Series X & Series S.

The LG C3 has a 4K display with a 120Hz resolution, which can get the most out of Xbox Series X games that support 120 FPS. The screen's 0.1 MS response time will also help deliver smooth gameplay.

That panel delivers rich colors and deep blacks, thanks to it being an OLED panel. This model is the successor to the LG C2, which is still a solid TV to buy if you find the right deal. But thanks to several spec improvements, the LG C3 is the "gold standard for 4K, 120Hz gaming, especially for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5," according to our Rebecca Spear.

If you prefer to play PC games on your couch or swap between console and PC gaming, the LG C3's specs will help deliver an excellent gaming experience. Its refresh rate and support for HDR10 are great for PC games, as is its support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

All four HDMI ports on the LG C3 are HDMI 2.1, so you can connect all your consoles and devices to the TV and get the same experience.