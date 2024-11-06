Is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on Xbox? Yes. Like its predecessor, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be available to play on Xbox consoles, including both Xbox Series X and Series S systems. Unlike its predecessor, though, the Xbox release is happening at launch, meaning that console players won't have to wait to get their hands on the title.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launches on Xbox

Four years after Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studio wowed flying enthusiasts worldwide with the release of 2020's popular Microsoft Flight Simulator, the development team behind it — now larger after recent growth — is back with a new entry: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. This new version of Microsoft's fan-favorite sim is scheduled to come out in just a few weeks on November 19, and looks to improve on the previous release in several ways.

In our hands-on preview of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, we noted that there are a multitude of additions and refinements for fans of the long-running flying series to look forward to. These include significant graphical enhancements, plenty of new aircraft to fly, and more ways to interact with the planes you're in the cockpit of. Some other nifty benefits of the follow-up release are that it's got a much smaller file size and full compatibility with the vast majority of add-ons from 2020's flight sim, ensuring that owners of the previous game can continue to enjoy the things they bought in it in the new one.

The previous game released first on Windows PC, but took almost an entire year to come to Xbox systems, which is something that greatly frustrated console players at the time. This time, though, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is launching on both Xbox and PC at the same time, so regardless of where you play your games, you'll be able to jump in on release day.

Something important to note is that while the game is coming to Xbox day one, it will only be playable on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. That means you'll have to use a current-gen system if you want to enjoy the sim natively, though since it's on Xbox Game Pass, you can stream it to your Xbox One (or other devices) with Xbox Cloud Gaming if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Other Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 platforms

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will indeed be available on Xbox as soon as it comes out, but you can also enjoy the game on PC. In fact, much like its predecessor, the best place to play it will likely be on a Windows PC, as with an advanced gaming rig, you'll be able to achieve visuals that surpass what's possible with Xbox Series X|S. Of course, you'll need powerful hardware to actually do that, so make sure you check the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 PC requirements.

If you want to play the game on both Xbox and PC, the best place to get it is on the Microsoft Store, as that version of the game works on both platforms as long as you use the Microsoft account you bought it on on each one. This is thanks to Microsoft's nifty Xbox Play Anywhere feature. Note that this is the version you'll get when you use Xbox Game Pass to play, but you'll need Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to access it seamlessly on both.

Alternatively, you can get the Steam edition, which isn't included with Game Pass but does give you the opportunity to engage with all the community-centric features on Valve's platform. On top of that, the Steam versions of games are typically more compatible with modding.

All versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 have an MSRP of $69.99, but you can actually preorder it for a sweet markdown at CDKeys at the time of writing (read our CDKeys FAQ for more on why we recommend using it). Getting your copy from this retailer is the best way to get Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 preorders for less right now, so definitely consider it.