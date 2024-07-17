My go-to Steam Deck SD card is only $40 right now, thanks to this deal — I trust it so much I've got another for my partner

I welcomed my partner into the world of handheld gaming by gifting him a Steam Deck OLED back at Christmas, so now we can sit on either end of the couch playing our Steam Decks in satisfied silence. Perfection. However, he's quickly reaching capacity on the 512GB model, and I've been waiting to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sales to get a good price on the Samsung cards, which are my personal favorite. Today, I landed on this fantastic deal for the speedy Samsung Pro Plus microSD 512GB for only $39.99 at Best Buy and Amazon.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD 512GB | was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy Samsung makes some of the fastest SSDs for PC gaming, so of course, I look to them for my handheld gaming, too. This Pro Plus card will load your Steam Deck games fast, and is normally much more expensive than the affordable but slower Sandisk cards. This sale makes it a lot easier on the wallet.

✅Perfect for: If you want to expand your Steam Deck storage with a pro-grade card, this one has speedy read and write speeds for multiple devices, including gaming handhelds.

❌Avoid if: You think you will fill the capacity easily. Sandisk have 1.5TB in the sale for $83.59 if you have a higher budget, but it is also a slower card for loading times.



💰Price check: $39.99 at Amazon



🤔Why Best Buy? We would always recommend a bricks-and-mortar retailer over an online outlet as you have access to more customer service options, also if you have a Best Buy Membership you can get some other perks.

Which microSD card is best for the Steam Deck?

The SAMSUNG PRO Plus microSD is perfect for loading games on the Steam Deck (Image credit: Samsung)

It's hard to narrow down the singular best Steam Deck microSD card because it really comes down to how much you care about tiny differences in loading speed, what capacity you are looking for, and what your ideal budget is. This particular Samsung PRO Plus microSD is on our list of the best for a number of reasons.



Firstly it supports high read and write speeds, higher in fact than the Steam Deck itself, but you may not care about that if you are going to use it only in the console. I do use mine for transferring files to and from my Steam Deck, though, such as screenshots, so the Samsung card appeals to me more than the cheaper and slightly less speedy Sandisk offerings. That being said if you want the absolute maximum extra storage you can get from a microSD card, the Sandisk 1.5TB is currently on offer too for $83, but you'll need to stretch your budget for the extra bytes.



The Samsung PRO Plus is one of the fastest you can buy for the Steam Deck, with what I believe to be a good balance between price, availability, and performance. If you don't want to spend over $50 on storage, this is the best card you can get right now for the Prime Day event. It only took me installing Baldur's Gate 3 at a whopping 120GB to realize I was going to need some storage for my Steam Deck, and this is the card I went for, which has served me well for nearly 2 years now and why I'm choosing to gift one to my partner too. The gift of storage, how romantic right?



If you are braver than me and happy to take apart your Steam Deck, we have a very thorough guide on how to upgrade the Steam Deck SSD internally, but for a plug-in-and-play option, this microSD is the best bet.

