Score big savings with this jaw-dropping RTX-4050 gaming laptop discount

There have been a lot of amazing PC games to release over the course of the last few years, but having a gaming laptop that can keep up with the latest graphics isn't great on the wallet. That's why I'm always so excited when I spot a really good gaming laptop sale. Right now, the HP OMEN 16-we0013dx gaming laptop is only $899.99 at Best Buy. It usually sells for $1,249.99, so this is a big $350 discount.

HP OMEN 16-WD0013DX: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy ($350 off) This mid-range gaming laptop features an Intel Core i5 CPU and a powerful NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU to run the latest games smoothly. With 16GB DDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD, there's plenty of room to work with. Plus, it features an HDMI 2.1 port and offers a high 144Hz refresh rate to help you see the latest visuals on the IPS display. Intel Core i5 | RTX-4050 | 144Hz | 16GB | 512GB SSD



Comes with 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate



My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Solid mid-range performance for the latest games

You might associate Hewlett-Packard (HP) more closely with business PCs, and indeed they do show up frequently in offices. However, over the course of the last few years, this tech company has really come into its own within the gaming space with its HP OMEN gaming line.

There are definitely more powerful premium gaming laptop options out there, but the HP OMEN 16-WD0013DX in particular is a solid 16-inch mid-range gaming laptop. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 works alongside an NVIDIA RTX-4050 making the system capable of ray tracing and other more complex graphics settings. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, ensure you not only have enough space for game files but also make it so your games run smoothly too. Plus, this purchase nets you one month free of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you can get playing games from a vast library. For more info, check out our list of Xbox Game Pass games.

When it comes to gaming screens, my preferred type is an OLED since they produce such good color, contrast, refresh rates, and response times (you can learn more at my OLED vs QD-OLED vs QLED vs AMOLED vs Mini LED display comparison). However, with the HP OMEN 16-WD0013DX being a mid-range gaming laptop, it's not surprising that it utilizes an IPS screen type. Still, this will work well for your gaming needs by providing up to a 144Hz refresh rate, with Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, and plenty of color.

As with most gaming laptops, the HP OMEN 16 doesn't have very long battery life. So don't expect to take it wandering around with you for work or school. But it will function very well while sitting on your desk and connected to power.

Connection-wise, this HP OMEN gaming laptop features a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 for wired Ethernet, an AC Smart pin, and a headphone jack. With these options, you'll easily be able to connect your best gaming monitors or best PC gaming accessories while you play. Overall, it makes for a great gaming experience that is a lot less detrimental to your wallet.