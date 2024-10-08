The hottest-selling Prime Day deal right now is this $95 Samsung 1TB SSD, and I know why
One of the fastest available SSDs for PC and PS5 is on sale right now, so act fast.
Demanding games require capable hardware, and Samsung has built a name for itself in providing reliable SSDs that can easily met ever-increasing requirements.
As part of Amazon Prime Day (officially, Amazon is referring to this sale as Big Deal Days, but it's really just another way to have Prime Day again) you can grab a Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD for $98 from Amazon. That's a 43% discount, allowing you to shave $75 off the current retail price. This SSD is selling fast, and there's no way to know how long it'll remain in stock, so act quickly!
Why should you grab a Samsung 990 Pro SSD?
The Samsung 990 Pro is one of the best SSDs available, easily reaching read/write speeds of 7450/6900 MB/s. For comparison, the prior SSD in Samsung's lineup, 980 Pro (and the SSD that I personally have in my PC!) reaches 3500/3400 MB/s for read/write speeds.
In practical terms, that means games load fast, much faster than was ever possible before on hard drives or even SATA SSDs. These options remain fine for bulk storage, but for your operating system and games you're playing frequently, you absolutely need an uber-fast SSD.
This has become even more true as newer games demand SSDs. Big games from recent years like Alan Wake 2 and Starfield simply don't work on older, clunkier hardware. This is only going to expand over time, as both the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles also offer internal ultra-fast SSDs, so game developers are building their experiences with a baseline hardware expectation. If you're primarily a PC player and you haven't upgraded yet, it needs to be a priority for you.
All of this means it's no real surprise to me that this SSD is selling so quickly for Amazon Prime Day. If you're building a new PC, this is a deal to take advantage of before it's too late. When I built my new PC at the start of the year, I certainly wish I'd had this deal to help me save a bit of money. Now, to be clear, this SSD isn't usually at $170, and it's been possible for a while to get it at around $130 or even $120 if you bide your time. Just $95? That's a noteworthy discount.
Of course, PC users aren't the only ones that will benefit from grabbing the Samsung 990 Pro while it's on sale. Sony opted for players to be able to use third-party SSDs to expand their PlayStation 5 storage capacity, and this particular SSD is the perfect choice. Whether you're an existing PlayStation 5 owner running out of space or a prospective PlayStation 5 Pro buyer, you'll want more storage for newer games, with PlayStation Studios titles like Ghost of Yōtei on the way.
