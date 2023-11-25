Upgrade your PC: One of the best PCIe Wi-Fi adapters — the TP-Link TXE75E — is just $55

If you have a desktop PC, you also want the best Wi-Fi adapter to get on the internet with fast speeds and a reliable connection. That's where the TP-Link TXE75E PCIe adapter comes into the picture.

However, the MSRP of the TP-Link TXE75E PCIe adapter isn't cheap, as it usually runs at $79.99. Thankfully, Cyber Monday is here to make that price tag more affordable by slashing the price down to $54.99 through 31% Cyber Monday discounts across various retailers.

TP-Link TXE75E Wi-Fi PCIe adapter | was $79.99 now $54.99 at Newegg TP-Link TXE75E is an immensely powerful PCIe wireless adapter capable of providing high bandwidth speeds of 2402 Mbps (6 GHz) through its Wi-Fi 6E Standard technology. It also features Bluetooth 5.2, connecting to multiple wireless devices.

✅Perfect for: Those looking for a cutting-edge Wi-Fi card for a desktop PC that will provide fast and stable internet speeds when gaming online or working from home. ❌Avoid it if: Your PC's motherboard doesn't have a PCIe x1, x4, or x16 slot to install the adapter or if your PC's case can't fit the adapter's full-height bracket. 💰Price check: $69.99 at Best Buy (refurbished) 👀 Alternative deal: $54.99 at Amazon

Why you should buy the TP-Link TXE75E Wi-Fi adapter

TP-Link is widely considered the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi networking hardware, producing some of the best Wi-Fi 6E Routers on the market. The TP-Link TXE75E PCIe Wi-Fi adapter is no exception, as this product has everything a user needs to have their desktop PC stay connected to the internet at all times.

The Wi-Fi can reach 2402 Mbps (6 GHz) and bandwidth transfer speeds of 5,400Mb/s to ensure fast and stable wireless connections. It features MU-MIMO technology to connect to multiple wireless devices if you have more than one PC desktop that requires a connection. In addition, this Wi-Fi card has Bluetooth 5.2 support so you can connect to all kinds of accessories — allowing you to play PC games with the best Xbox controllers.

The TP-Link TXE75E Wi-Fi PCIe adapter is currently on sale for a massive 31% discount, courtesy of Cyber Monday at various retailers like Amazon and Newegg. This brings its MSRP down from $79.99 to $54.99, making this deal the opportune time to purchase one.

So, if you need a reliable and affordable Wi-Fi card for your aging desktop PC to enjoy playing the online multiplayer features of the best PC games without fear of latency issues, get in on this deal before it goes away.