Score big savings on this Switch grip deal to get an accessory I refuse to play without

Right now during Amazon's Big Deal Days, a bunch of video game deals and accessory deals have gone live including a discount on one of my favorite Nintendo Switch accessories of all time. The Satisfye ZenGrip Pro adds comfortable grips to the Switch or Switch OLED and right now it's on sale for 43% off. There's also the smaller ZenGrip Go for Switch Lite, which is currently 50% off. I absolutely love these accessories and refuse to play my Switch without one.

A number of Microsoft licensed games have made their way onto Nintendo Switch over the last several years including Minecraft, Ori and the Blind Forest, Cuphead, New Super Lucky's Tale, and more. You can experience these titles on Switch while playing far more comfortably thanks to this deal.

Satisfye ZenGrip Pro for Switch and Switch OLED | was $54.99 now $33.74 at Amazon This accessory easily slides on and off of the Switch to provide comfortable hand grips on the hybrid console. It's a very popular peripheral that comes in five different colors, all of which are part of this deal. Make sure to click on the 25% off coupon before checkout to get the full amount of savings. ✅Great for: Players who want comfortable grips on the Switch or Switch OLED

Satisfye ZenGrip Go for Switch Lite | was $39.99 now $22.49 at Amazon Slide ergonomic grips on and off of your Switch Lite with ease when you own the ZenGrip Go. It can prevent cramping in your hands and make it more comfortable to hold the gaming system for long gaming sessions. Make sure to click on the 25% off coupon before checkout to get the full amount of savings. ✅Great for: Players who want comfortable grips on the Switch Lite

I personally own the Satisfye ZenGip Pro and I absolutely love it. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I love my Xbox Series X, but there are times when I want to play on the go and that's when I turn to my best gaming handhelds including my Nintendo Switch OLED.

The Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, and smaller Switch Lite have been extremely popular over the last few years thanks to the handheld's on-the-go nature. However, it can be very uncomfortable to hold these systems for very long because they don't provide any sort of grip. I don't know how many times my fingers have cramped up while holding a Switch, but that all stopped once I got myself a ZenGrip Pro.

Satisfye's accessory is available for all three Switch types and slips on and off of the gaming systems easily to add ergonomic grips. That way, I can play my favorite Switch games for long stretches without feeling any hand discomfort. It's actually gotten to the point where I won't play my Switch unless this accessory is attached.

As you can see, Satsifye Switch ZenGrip accessories are very popular and rated well, but they tend to be expensive. The ZenGrip Pro usually sells for $55 while the smaller ZenGrip Go has an MSRP of $40. So, it's nice to see them at such an amazing discount right now.