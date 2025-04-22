Shadow dropped or not, you can already save money on The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered for Steam
You actually have several options for saving money on the new Oblivion remaster, as long as Steam is your preferred place to play.
We've been facing rumors of an impending remaster for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, but those rumors weren't just met with an announcement — the game is already here, available on Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation.
Hundreds of thousands of excited players are rushing to play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, but did you know there's already a way for you to save some cash when buying your own copy?
The game has only been out for a few hours, but there are already deals that let you get the Oblivion remaster for as low as $41.49 at Fanatical, which nets you a Steam you can add to your account within minutes.
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Buy now: $41.49 at Fanatical (PC, Steam)
It didn't even take hours for one of the hottest releases of 2025 to enjoy its first discount, with multiple key resellers knocking the price down. Now it's even easier to be among thousands rushing to play the long-awaited Oblivion remaster.
👉See at: Fanatical.com or GreenManGaming.com or CDKeys.com
Is this a good deal?
Best answer: Yes! To be honest, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is pretty reasonably priced with its $50 tag (with an optional $10 Deluxe upgrade with some additional cosmetics), so the deal only gets better with each penny you shave off.
The best deal right now is the Oblivion remaster for $41.49 at Fanatical, but those with preferred retailers can also find the game for $41.99 at Green Man Gaming or $43.99 at CDKeys.
Whichever you choose, you'll always be getting a Steam code that you can redeem on your account. Sorry, Xbox and PlayStation players (although us Xbox gamers can play the Oblivion remaster through Xbox Game Pass).
Surprise savings on one of the most surprising game releases
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered was basically an open secret, but not all of us quite expected the rumors of a shadow drop to actually be true. Now that it's here, though, it's all a lot of people can talk about.
After all, 2006's The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is one of the most iconic and influential role-playing games ever released, and many have clamored for a remaster or remake for years now.
Well, it's here now! The Oblivion remaster launched simultaneously across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 platforms, with a few editions from which to choose.
Even more surprising than the release, though, is just how quickly key resellers moved to discount the game for us. It's working out, too, since the discounted Oblivion remaster codes are actually causing some of these sites to crash.
Personally, the key reseller I trust the most is CDKeys, but that site isn't currently offering the best deal on TES 4: Oblivion Remastered. The award for the lowest price definitely goes to Fanatical at just $41.49, an $8.50 discount over buying the game directly from Steam.
If you're still on the fence about whether this remaster is actually worth your time, here's a breakdown of exactly what Bethesda updated in the Oblivion remaster (spoiler alert: it's a lot).
The Oblivion Remaster is also available on Xbox Game Pass
At least for now, the Oblivion remaster sales are limited strictly to the Steam version on Windows PC, so Xbox and PlayStation consoles players are left out of the fun.
Fortunately, those in the Xbox ecosystem do still have a way to easily and cheaply play the new Oblivion remaster, and that's through Xbox Game Pass.
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a day one addition to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, and is also available to stream through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Sorry, Standard and Core subscribers, this brand-new launch isn't available on those lower-end tiers.
The Oblivion remaster is also part of the Xbox Play Anywhere initiative, so it's the same game across Xbox consoles and Windows PCs through the Microsoft Store. That means buying one copy to own it in both places and keeping all of your progress synced on all your devices.
That's certainly where I'm planning to play the game! If you're looking for the best place to join, you can get your first three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $26.79 at CDKeys.
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Buy now: $41.49 at Fanatical (PC, Steam)
It didn't even take hours for one of the hottest releases of 2025 to enjoy its first discount, with multiple key resellers knocking the price down. Now it's even easier to be among thousands rushing to play the long-awaited Oblivion remaster.
👉See at: Fanatical.com or GreenManGaming.com or CDKeys.com
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.