The Oblivion remaster is suddenly one of the hottest games of 2025

We've been facing rumors of an impending remaster for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, but those rumors weren't just met with an announcement — the game is already here, available on Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation.

Hundreds of thousands of excited players are rushing to play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

The game has only been out for a few hours, but there are already deals available from key resellers.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is priced at $50 (with an optional $10 Deluxe upgrade with some additional cosmetics). The game is available as Steam codes from various retailers. Xbox and PlayStation players can access the game through their respective platforms, and Xbox gamers can play the Oblivion remaster through Xbox Game Pass.

It's time to revisit one of the most legendary fantasy RPGs ever released. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered was basically an open secret, but not all of us quite expected the rumors of a shadow drop to actually be true. Now that it's here, though, it's all a lot of people can talk about.

After all, 2006's The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is one of the most iconic and influential role-playing games ever released, and many have clamored for a remaster or remake for years now.

Well, it's here now! The Oblivion remaster launched simultaneously across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 platforms, with a few editions from which to choose.

Key resellers moved quickly to discount the game.

The game is available from various key resellers at discounted prices compared to buying directly from Steam.

If you're still on the fence about whether this remaster is actually worth your time, here's a breakdown of exactly what Bethesda updated in the Oblivion remaster (spoiler alert: it's a lot).

The Oblivion Remaster is also available on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox and PlayStation players sadly don't get to enjoy the same discounts. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

At least for now, the Oblivion remaster sales are limited strictly to the Steam version on Windows PC, so Xbox and PlayStation consoles players are left out of the fun.

Fortunately, those in the Xbox ecosystem do still have a way to easily and cheaply play the new Oblivion remaster, and that's through Xbox Game Pass.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a day one addition to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, and is also available to stream through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Sorry, Standard and Core subscribers, this brand-new launch isn't available on those lower-end tiers.

The Oblivion remaster is also part of the Xbox Play Anywhere initiative, so it's the same game across Xbox consoles and Windows PCs through the Microsoft Store. That means buying one copy to own it in both places and keeping all of your progress synced on all your devices.

The Oblivion remaster is available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.