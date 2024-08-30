Star Wars Outlaws is already on sale for PC and Xbox — grab this adventure at a scoundrel's low price

It's been a long time coming, but Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws has now officially launched for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. There are three different versions of the game available, but thanks to some awesome deals going on right now, they're all discounted. When it comes to PC versions, the Standard Edition, which usually sells for $69.99, is only $54.89 at CDKeys, the $109.99 MSRP Gold Edition is down to just $87.09 at CDKeys, and the $129.99 Ultimate Edition is lowered to $100.29 at CDKeys.

You can also find the Xbox versions for sale right now too. While not a huge discount, the Xbox Standard Edition is lowered to $69.00 at Walmart, the Gold Edition is only selling for $105.59 at CDKeys, and finally, the Ultimate Edition is only $120.09 at CDKeys.

Star Wars Outlaws - Standard Edition (PC) | was $69.99 now $54.89 at CDKeys Kay Vess finds herself in desperate need of escaping a powerful syndicate leader after a job goes wrong. To get the credits for her escape, she has to assemble a crew to pull off a massive heist. Along the way, she must sneak into various syndicates' territories, stealthily take down enemies, and decide when to betray different criminal organizations.

What is in each Star Wars Outlaws edition?

There are three editions of Star Wars Outlaws, with the more expensive options providing more in-game goodies. For a full edition rundown, check out our Star Wars Outlaws buying guide, or look at this recap below:

Standard Edition: Simply gives you the base game.

Simply gives you the base game. Gold Edition: Gives you the base game, Season Pass with two narrative expansions, an exclusive launch mission, and character cosmetic pack.

Gives you the base game, Season Pass with two narrative expansions, an exclusive launch mission, and character cosmetic pack. Ultimate Edition: You get the base game, Season Pass, Sabacc Shark bundle, Rogue Infiltrator bundle, and a digital art book.

Assemble a heist crew in a galaxy far far away

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I've already beaten Star Wars Outlaws, so I can talk about the overall playing experience. I scored it 4/5 (basically 80/100) in my review, and that's about where it landed critically, as you can see from this Outlaws review roundup put together by my colleague. Ubisoft's latest Star Wars game doesn't really push any new boundaries and the story isn't the best, but it is a fun game that allows you to sneak into Imperial compounds, play the role of a scoundrel, and explore familiar locations found across the nine Skywalker Star Wars movies. We can even help you get started with our Star Wars Outlaws beginner guide.

Rather than playing as a Jedi or even taking part in the Empire vs Rebellion War, play as a young criminal named Kay Vess, who is just starting to make a name for herself. As part of that, you'll get to meet various syndicate leaders, including Jabba the Hutt. It's up to you to increase protagonist Kay's reputation with these groups by knowing when to help one gang and when to betray another. The more a syndicate likes you, the more perks you'll get in their territory.

Combat is pretty punchy, allowing you to stealthily take down enemies if you haven't been spotted or rely on your blaster and grenades if you're being pursued. It is a little weird that you can't shoot regularly on a speeder bike, though. Since Kay is a Slicer (basically a hacker) she has tools that allow her to pick locks and hack into terminals. After agreeing to a job from a syndicate or other NPC, you'll usually end up sneaking around in vents, picking off guards, and collecting valuable loot.

Kay and Nix work together to break into restricted areas without being detected. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Something that sets Outlaws apart from other stealth games is that you have Kay's fuzzy friend, Nix, to help you distract enemies or push distant buttons without being spotted. The more creative you get with commanding Nix, the more convenient it can be to pull of a job. You can make Nix and Kay more powerful by finding upgrade components, leveling up, and unlocking new abilities.

Unlike some previous Ubisoft games, the PC versions of Star Wars Outlaws are not available on Steam. This means PC players must purchase the game from the company's own distribution and launcher service, Ubisoft Connect. But if you want to get these games at a discount, your best bet is to purchase the PC version at CDKeys. Even if you're purchasing for Xbox Series X|S, CDKeys currently has the best discounts on the Xbox versions.

Star Wars Outlaws plays really well on ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, and Legion Go, but not on Steam Deck. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Star Wars Outlaws doesn't work on Steam Deck due to few issues including Star Wars Outlaws' PC system requirements being somewhat hefty and the game not being on Steam. The same is true even when Outlaws is installed on Deck with a workaround like Decky Loader. Because of this, it's unclear if the game will ever work on Steam Deck.

However, Outlaws plays very well on more powerful Windows 11 gaming handhelds such as ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, and Legion Go. I myself have put over eight hours into the game on my ROG Ally X. But you'll want to adjust both in-game and system settings to get the adventure to run as smoothly as possible. For help with that, check out our Outlaws handheld guide.

Can I play Star Wars Outlaws on gaming handhelds? It depends on the gaming handheld. The game currently does not run on Steam Deck even with work arounds like Decky Loader. However, it plays very well on ROG Ally and Legion Go.