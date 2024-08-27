Star Wars Outlaws PC system requirements: The specs you need for the open-world adventure

Nobody knew what Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment were cooking up back in 2021 when the publisher first announced The Division studio was making a Star Wars game until last year, when it was officially revealed as Star Wars Outlaws during Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase. Excitement for the open-world single player title sharply rose shortly afterward, and has only continued to climb as fans await the arrival of this journey through the galaxy's shadowy criminal underworld.

With the Star Wars Outlaws release date now mere days away, many PC gamers around the world are trying to figure out if their rig is up to snuff. If you're one of them, don't worry — below, I've provided a detailed overview of the game's system requirements and recommended specs, as well as details about how you can make upgrades and how it will perform on handheld gaming devices. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know.

Star Wars Outlaws PC specs, system requirements

Star Wars Outlaws protagonist Kay Vess petting a creature on Tatooine. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Ahead of Star Wars Outlaws' full launch later this week, Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have shared the game's official minimum requirements and recommended specs, as well as recommendations for hardware your PC should have if you're planning to enjoy Kay Vess' adventure on higher resolutions like 1440p and 4K. All of this information — taken directly from Ubisoft's system requirements and recommended specs pages — can be found in the below tables.

Star Wars Outlaws system requirements

Swipe to scroll horizontally Minimum requirements (1080p, 30FPS, Low, AMD FSR 2 set to Quality) OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.7 GHz, or better RAM: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode) GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB), Intel Arc A750 (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), or better Storage: 65 GB available storage (SSD) DirectX: DirectX 12

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended (1080p, 60FPS, High, AMD FSR 2 set to Quality) OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 GHz, Intel Core i5-10400 @ 2.9 GHz, or better RAM: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode) GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), or better Storage: 65 GB available storage (SSD) DirectX: DirectX 12

Recommended specs for higher resolutions

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended for 2K (1440p, 60FPS) OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) CPU: Intel i5-11600K @ 3.9 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X @ 3.8 GHz RAM: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (12 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) Storage: 65 GB available storage (SSD) DirectX: DirectX 12

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended for 4K (2160p, 60FPS) OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) CPU: Intel i7-12700K @ 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 5800X3D @ 3.4 GHz RAM: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24 GB) Storage: 65 GB available storage (SSD) DirectX: DirectX 12

Overall, Star Wars Outlaws' minimum requirements and recommended specs for 1080p shouldn't be too hard to meet as long as you have a modern PC, though they're a bit more advanced than other new games like Black Myth: Wukong. If you want to jump in at 1440p or 4K, however, you may need to make some significant upgrades. The recommendation for an NVIDIA RTX 4070 to play at 1440p is a particularly steep requirement, and good 4K performance is similarly difficult to achieve as it needs an RTX 4080 or an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

The need for 16GB of RAM is also on the high side, though that's been getting more and more common in recent years. To run this memory in dual-channel mode like the requirements note you should, you'll need two sticks of RAM (8GB or higher) plugged into alternating slots on your motherboard (if numbering the slots from left to right, this would mean 2 and 4; 1 and 3 works in modern motherboards as well, but not in some older ones, and it can also interfere with memory overclocking). Doing this will speed up data transfer between your RAM and your processor.

At least Star Wars Outlaws is kind on the storage front, as 65GB is considerably smaller than what many other modern AAA titles require (the aforementioned Black Myth: Wukong, for example, needs a whopping 130GB). You will need to install the game on a faster solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a hard-disk drive (HDD), however.

Is Star Wars Outlaws coming to Mac? While there's been no hard confirmation that Star Wars Outlaws won't be playable on Mac, there also hasn't been an announcement that it will be, either. That, along with the tendency of many new games to skip Apple's platforms, leads me to believe that Star Wars Outlaws likely won't come to Mac systems. It might at some point after it launches, though.

How to tell if your PC can run Star Wars Outlaws

ND-5, a Clone Wars-era commando droid that allies with Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Now that you know what Star Wars Outlaws' minimum requirements and recommended specs are, the next step is comparing them to the hardware that's currently in your rig to make sure you'll be able to run the game. If you've never had to worry about this before, though, you may not know how to do this.

Don't fret, however, as viewing your system hardware is a quick and easy process that will only take a few minutes at most. Here's what to do:

Click the Windows button on the taskbar. Type dxdiag in the taskbar. Click dxdiag to see your PC's specifications. Select the System tab for your component details relating to memory, processors, and Windows version. Click on Display tab for GPU details.

How to upgrade your PC for Star Wars Outlaws

Modern graphics cards like GPUs from NVIDIA's GeForce 40 series are ideal for new AAA games like Star Wars Outlaws. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

If the PC you're currently using doesn't have specs strong enough for Star Wars Outlaws, you'll either need to get upgrades for its components, put together an entirely new system, or purchase a pre-built gaming PC that has more performant hardware. No matter which route you decide to take, we have several guides that will make the process of buying and/or putting together what you need a breeze. I've linked all of them below:

Can my gaming handheld run Star Wars Outlaws?

Kay Vess and Nix overlook a large city in Star Wars Outlaws. (Image credit: Windows Central)

So far, this article has focused solely on gaming desktops and laptops, but I know plenty of gamers are interested in playing Star Wars Outlaws on gaming handhelds, too. After all, open-world experiences are some of the most fun you can engage with while using devices like the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go. To close things out, we'll have a look at what you can expect from the game on these systems.

Is Star Wars Outlaws Steam Deck compatible? Since Star Wars Outlaws isn't coming to Steam at launch, there's no official word from Valve if the game is Steam Deck compatible or not. The good news is that you can install Ubisoft Connect as a non-Steam program on the handheld, but the bad news is that Star Wars Outlaws' advanced system requirements suggest playing it on the Steam Deck may be a very rough experience. We'll know for sure once it's been fully released, but even with all the settings turned down, I wouldn't get your hopes up.

Can you play Star Wars Outlaws on ROG Ally, Legion Go, or other gaming handhelds? The Steam Deck may struggle with Star Wars Outlaws, but other handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and the new ROG Ally X should generally fare far better thanks to their beefier specs. In fact, my colleague Rebecca Spear played on ROG Ally X as part of her review, and wrote that "the game is very well suited to playing on Windows 11 gaming handhelds with an AMD Z1 Extreme processor."

Get ready for your next Star Wars adventure

Star Wars Outlaws is now just a few days away from its global launch, and in some regions, it's already possible to play it through Gold and Ultimate Edition Early Access. Therefore, now is the time to make some upgrades to your system or to get your hands on a new one if you need to. Make sure you carefully read through all the system requirements and recommended spec configurations for various different resolution and performance targets, and choose the hardware you buy from there.

Star Wars Outlaws is headed to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 later this week on August 30, and will surely be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games you can play in 2024 if you're a huge Star Wars fan. Prices for editions of the game start at $69.99, though you also have the option of checking it out through Ubisoft+ Premium if you're a PC player.