The best Star Wars story in years is half off on Xbox Series X and PS5 — but only if you act fast

Star Wars is a cultural behemoth, a force of entertainment that saturates films, TV, books, and video games. With such broad reach even after the culling of the prior "Expanded Universe," it's fair to say there's a wide range of things to get from Star Wars. If you're looking to enjoy one of the best Star Wars stories of the past few years, then rejoice, because Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is just $34.99 at Best Buy right now.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | was $69.99 at Best Buy now $34.99 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor tells a surprisingly personal and introspective story, choosing to carefully inspect the nature of being a Jedi and the right ways to fight back against a seemingly-unstoppable Empire.

✅Perfect for: You want a reflective story that examines the role of the Jedi in a changed galaxy, with plenty of combat and exploration.

❌Avoid it if: You don't enjoy third-person action-adventure games.

Why should you buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Cal and BD-1 are back. (Image credit: EA)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an absolutely excellent game, with developer Respawn Entertainment pulling from the learning experience of making 2019's Fallen Order and applying a number of lessons. On top of all that, the writing team pulled out all the stops to create a heartfelt journey for protagonist Cal Kestis, something examines facets of the Jedi in a way most Star Wars media simply doesn't.

This isn't to say I haven't enjoyed other recent Star Wars media. I'm reading through the High Republic books right now which have several great entries, and the Ahsoka series earlier this year exceeded a lot of my expectations! But Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is singularly unique, and if you have an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, you need to experience it now that it's just $35 at Best Buy.

If you buy it from Amazon, you can even get a further discount and snag it for $30, but only on PlayStation 5, as the Xbox version is seemingly out of stock on Amazon.

In my review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, I wrote that "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a fantastic action-adventure game and a testament to what developers can do when taking feedback. Everything here is just fun, and while the more personal tone of the story may not work for everybody, it's the kind of thing that will bring me back to the vast universe of Star Wars over and over again."

