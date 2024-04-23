The wired sibling of the 'king of all Xbox and PC gaming headsets' is on sale, but the discount ends before the end of the day!

SteelSeries knocked it out of the park when it made the Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset. There are several versions of the device, all of which earn rave reviews. Right now, you can save $50 on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox. If you prefer to play on PS5 or PC, there's another version of the headset on sale. Usually, you have to pay premium pricing to get premium quality. While the discounted SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro still costs $199.99, that $50 savings is nothing to shake a stick at. With $50 you could get a few months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or pick up one of the best Xbox games.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox Gaming Headset: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This premium headset delivers high-end audio to your ears and from your microphone. It supports a plethora of gaming features, including 360-degree spatial audio. The headset's feature-filled DAC, build quality, and feature set justify its premium price tag, but a $50 discount makes the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro easier to pick up. If you game on a PC, PS4, PS5, or Nintendo Switch, check out the alternate version that's also on sale.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review highlights

Our Managing Editor Jez Corden reviewed the wireless version of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro. There are differences between the two apart from the fact that one is wireless and the other is wired. Most notably, the wired version does not have active noise cancellation in its headphones. The Best Buy listing states that the wired version has noise cancelling, but I believe that is either a mistake or referring to the fact that the wired version has AI noise cancellation in its microphone.

The wireless version has some fancy connectivity features, while the wired version has better sound quality (wired has a maximum frequency of 44 kHz while wireless maxes out at 22 kHz). With that in mind, I'll only highlight parts of Corden's review that apply to the wired version that's on sale right now.

"The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro not only has that wow factor, but it also completely raises the bar and redefines the premium-end of gaming headsets across the board. This is a stellar, stunning product, that has supplanted all other headsets in my setup, across every user scenario," said Corden.

In his SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review, Corden explained how the premium quality of the headset makes the high price make sense.

"The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is undoubtedly what I would describe as a "premium" headset, not simply because of its vast array of features, but also because of its obvious pursuit of quality. The materials, construction, comfort, ergonomics, and overall detail just bleeds premium, and immediately speaks to that high price point."

The premium price of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is $50 lower thanks to its current discount. The deal snags you one of the best Xbox headsets for 20% off. But the sale ends at the end of April 23, 2024, so you have to act quickly.