THESE are the 7 best deals on gaming TVs for Amazon Prime Day

Right now during Amazon Prime Day 2023, many of the best 4K TVs for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 are on sale at steeply discounted prices. This even includes my all-time favorite TV, which I will recommend to everyone that I get a chance to talk to. Whether you're looking for something technologically advanced that displays cutting edge speeds and features or simply want a great gaming TV at a low price, here are the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals for gaming.

There are a few different TV display types mentioned here, so if you want to learn more you can go to our guide on OLED vs QLED vs AMOLED vs Mini LED to see each type's strengths and weaknesses.

I absolutely love my LG C2 Series 4K OLED TV as it's super fast and shows off visuals in vibrant, crisp detail. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

LG C2 OLED 4K evo 65-inch TV: was $1,899 $1,496 at Amazon (save $403) LG's C2 Series 4K (2160p) TV is absolutely fantastic, and the 65-inch option is the one that I personally own and love. It brings colors through extremely vibrantly, offers amazing color accuracy, and has true black to show off darker scenes to their best advantage. It's also extremely fast and smooth, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time without being overly expensive. Plus, it has four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is what you want when connecting Xbox Series X|S or PS5. It's not the latest TV model, but I still encourage people to get this one over the newer version to save some extra cash. It's available in 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, and 85-inch versions. Price check: Best Buy $1,499



✅Pros: Amazing color, true black, 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, G-Sync and FreeSync ❌Cons: Doesn't get as bright as some competitors

LG C3 OLED 4K evo 65-inch TV: was $2,599 now $2,049 at Amazon (save $553) This is the newer version of my TV, and while there are minor improvements there aren't any real significant changes over the previous model. However, that means that it offers amazing color accuracy, true black, and a great contrast ratio to show off games well. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports and has the same 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's the perfect gaming 4K (2160p) TV for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. You can get it in 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, or 83-inches. Price check: Best Buy $2,099



✅Pros: Amazing color, true black, 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, G-Sync and FreeSync ❌Cons: Doesn't get as bright as some competitors, no significant change over the previous model

Sony 85 Inch 4K X85K Series 65-inch TV: was $1,099 now $898 at Amazon (save $201) This is another fantastic TV that checks all the boxes for what you want for Xbox Series X|S or PS5. It offers the necessary HDMI 2.1 port for 120Hz refresh rates and a gorgeous 4K HDR resolution. Being a Sony product, this LED TV also offers features specific to PS5 for improving picture quality. It also supports NVIDIA G-Sync, but is not compatible with AMD FreeSync. Other sizes are also on sale for Prime Day including 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch versions. Price check: Best Buy $899 | Walmart $898

✅Pros: HDMI 2.1, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR Processor X1 ❌Cons: FreeSync not supported

TCL 4K Q7 QLED 65-inch TV: was $999 now $548 at Walmart (save $451) This amazing Walmart deal goes to show that Amazon Prime isn't always the best place to find discounts. If you're simply looking for the lowest-priced TV that can get you everything you need to play Xbox Series X|S or PS5 well then this is the way to go. It doesn't have the best features or quality in some aspects, but it does have the necessary HDMI 2.1 port for 120Hz gaming, a 144Hz refresh rate, and fast response time. It's currently at the lowest price we've ever seen at Walmart, but both Amazon and Best Buy also have it selling lower than usual too.



Alternative deal: Best Buy $699 | Amazon $699



✅Pros: Extremely inexpensive, ALLM with FreeSync Premium Pro, HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz ❌Cons: Not as bright as previous models

Samsung Class Neo QLED QN90C 65-inch TV: was $2,797 now $2,097 at Amazon (save $700) As we'd expect from Samsung, this gorgeous Mini-LED QLED TV provides everything you need to take advantage of the latest gaming consoles. There are not one but four HDMI 2.1 ports that allow games to be played at 120Hz. The Mini LED QLED panel allows for the screen to get very bright and show off colors to beautiful effect. Its various 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch versions are also on sale for Prime Day.



Price check: Best Buy $2,099 | Walmart $1,597 (55-inch)



✅Pros: 4 x HDMI 2.1, 120Hz refresh rate, gets really bright, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ❌Cons: Doesn't support NVIDIA G-Sync or Dolby Vision

LG B2 OLED 4K evo 65-inch TV: was $1,746 now $1,196 at Amazon (save $550) Much like LG's other TVs, this beautiful 4K (2160p) OLED allows darker scenes to show off in incredible detail. It offers the HDMI 2.1 bandwidth necessary for 120Hz gaming and has very low input lag to make gameplay smoothly. Plus, it supports G-Sync and FreeSync for reduced tearing and stuttering. Prime Day deals are currently going on for its 55, 65, and 75-inch versions.



Price check: Best Buy $1,299



✅Pros: Amazing color, true black, 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, G-Sync and FreeSync ❌Cons: Color accuracy isn't as good as some other LG OLEDs

Hisense ULED U6 Series 4K LED 58-inch TV: was $599 now $349 at Amazon (save $250) Though it doesn't cost a lot, this TV offers HDMI 2.1 for 240Hz gameplay and a native 60Hz refresh rate. Colors come through clearly and the screen gets plenty bright. It also happens to be equipped with Fire TV, so you can use the service to easily watch shows and navigate through the TVs various menus. Alternative deals: Best Buy $799 (55-inch U8K) | Walmart $268 (58-inch U6H)



✅Pros: Inexpensive, HDMI 2.1, 120Hz refresh rate ❌Cons: Contrast ratio is a little off

What to look for in a gaming TV for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch

Of the three current main gaming console companies, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 are far more powerful than Nintendo Switch. However, the Xbox Series X is quite a bit more powerful than the smaller and more affordable Xbox Series S Still, you don't really get the whole Xbox or PlayStation experience or even take full advantage of these consoles' abilities unless you have a 4K TV (or higher) that offers HDMI 2.1 ports. These connection areas are the latest standard and allow the consoles to support 4K gaming at 120Hz for smoother gameplay than previous HDMI connections. When it comes to speed, the quicker response time the TV has the better. Ideally, this means 1ms response time or faster so the TV is sure to display the most recent image it is supposed to be displaying at any given moment.

Of course, some people like to connect their PCs and gaming laptops to TVs for a better (and larger) viewing experience. In these scenarios, it's good to get TVs that support NVIDIA G-Sync and/or AMD FreeSync as these work with compatible NVIDIA or AMD GPUs to reduce stutter and tearing in games for smoother gameplay.

Outside of the more technical components, you also want to get a TV with great color accuracy, brightness, and contrast ratios. These all work together to determine how well visuals show up on the screen. OLED TVs offer the best true black experience, meaning that the areas that are supposed to be dark are actually turned off allowing greater contrast against other colors. This helps make darker video game scenes pop with plenty of detail visible. This is one of the reasons that I absolutely love my LG C2 OLED TV and recommend it to everyone. Now that it's on sale at a low price, it's an even better deal than usual.

Amazon Prime free 30-day trial Enjoy all the benefits of exclusive discounts during Prime Day, and cancel anytime. If you decide to stay, it's $14.99/month (plus tax) after the trial. Includes extra benefits like free games via Prime Gaming and more bonus content for subscribers.