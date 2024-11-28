Upgrade your Xbox Series S into a full-blown portable console with the lowest price this 1080p add-on screen has seen in months
Never fight over who gets the TV again with the UPspec Gaming Screen and a generous 20% discount for Black Friday.
We've all had times when we wanted to play our Xbox, but friends or family were hogging the TV (Thanksgiving especially.) Upgrading your Xbox Series S with UPspec's Gaming xScreen turns your compact console into a fully portable gaming machine with its FHD (1080p) display running at 60Hz.
This "clever and convenient add-on for the smallest Xbox" launched at $250 upon release, which made it a hard sell at the time. However, Amazon is hosting a generous Black Friday discount that brings a recently lowered listing price down even further by an extra 20% to a more affordable $159.99, so there's no need to wait for Cyber Monday if you're planning some Xbox gaming over the weekend.
UPspec Gaming xScreen
Was: $199.99
Now: $159.99 at Amazon
"The xScreen is a commendable effort from UPspec Gaming, providing a crisp Full HD image at 60Hz for portable gaming on your Xbox Series S or even as a spare screen for co-op." — Ben Wilson, Senior Editor, Windows Central
✅Perfect for: Xbox gamers who frequently travel or want an extra screen while playing with friends.
❌Avoid if: You want to play Xbox games above 60 FPS.
Features: 11.6" 1080P 60HZ IPS Screen, built-in stereo speakers, and built-in HDMI and USB connectors. Warranty: One-year Warranty. Launch date: November 2022.
👉See at: Amazon.com
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $199.99 at UPspec
Why should you buy the UPspec Gaming xScreen?
Originally starting life as a Kickstarter project in 2021, the UPSpec Gaming xScreen has gone on to become one of the best Xbox accessories for the Xbox Series S for its unique capability to convert the home console into an effective portable console. Even one of our Senior Editors, Ben Wilson, gave the UPSpec Gaming xScreen a glowing review, stating that it is "perfect for portable gaming."
How the UPSpec Gaming xScreen works is very simple and easy. By connecting the UPSpec Gaming xScreen's built-in USB-A and HDMI connectors to the Xbox Series S ports, you'll be able to play Xbox games while they're displayed on the device's monitor. This will allow you to continue playing games if there's no TV available or if you want an extra screen so you can play online co-op titles with your friends or family in the same room together.
Additionally, since the HDMI and USB-A connectors are built-in, there's no need for extra cables other than the Xbox AC adaptor to provide power, reducing tedious cable management.
As for the specs of UPSpec Gaming xScreen itself – it features an 11.6-inch IPS panel monitor capable of displaying crisp color contrasts and a detailed 1080p resolution while running at 60Hz. With this, you will be able to play the best Xbox games like Monster Hunter World or Elden Ring at 1080p and 30fps on the xScreen without a single ounce of input delay.
The UPSpec Gaming xScreen also has a compact and smart design. It snugly fits into the back of the Xbox Series S without taking up much space while blending in with the design aesthetic of the console.
It also has built-in speakers, so you can listen to your game audio without needing external alternatives or a headset. Granted, the speaker's sound quality isn't the best out there but they're still adequate and get the job done well enough. Still, you can still plug in the best Xbox headsets if you want better sound or chat with your friends online while gaming.
However, the UPSpec Gaming xScreen does have some shortcomings you will need to be aware of before considering purchasing it. For starters, the xScreen blocks the Xbox Series S' extra USB and Ethernet ports while connected so make sure that the console has a stable wireless online connection if you're planning to play online games while this accessory is in place.
Also, this monitor can't display games at 4K resolutions or framerates higher than 60 FPS so you won't be seeing games running at their full graphical potential while playing with the UPSpec Gaming xScreen. In addition, the monitor gets easily obscured by natural light, so you will need to find a relatively shady area to avoid your games constantly blocked by glare, especially when playing games set primarily in the dark, like STALKER 2.
Despite these flaws, the UPSpec Gaming xScreen is a still high-quality Xbox accessory and one we recommend to anyone looking to play Xbox games on the go while traveling abroad, set-up up LAN parties, or continue playing games while someone is hogging the TV.
The UPSpec Gaming xScreen is currently on sale with a special Black Friday 20% discount for $159.99 at Amazon. There's also a black variant of the xScreen available for $245.99 at Amazon and a display stand available for $24.99 at Amazon, so you can safely stand the Xbox Series S upright while the xScreen is attached.
On top of that, there's a special UPSpec Gaming xScreen case on sale for $29.99 at Amazon, so you can more easily store and carry around the xScreen during your travels.
