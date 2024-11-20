Why the Logitech G Cloud is winning over gamers — could it be your next console?

As Black Friday approaches, the Logitech G Cloud stands out in the handheld gaming space. Thanks to an enticing bundle at Best Buy, now's the perfect time to check out the handheld console. Right now, you can pick up a Logitech G Cloud for $299.99 and get a carrying case, a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a 60-day trial of Crunchyroll (Mega Fan tier) at no additional cost.

Why this Logitech G Cloud deal is worth buying

At $299.99, the Logitech G Cloud is more affordable than its $349.99 price at launch but it's not at its lowest price. We've seen Logitech G Cloud deals that discount the device to $249.99 but those deals don't have the perks included in the current Best Buy bundle. A carrying case, a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a 60-day trial of Crunchyroll (Mega Fan tier) are nice add-ins that increase the value of the Logitech G Cloud bundle.

Our Jennifer Young already had several handheld gaming consoles when she picked up a Logitech G Cloud. Despite competition from the best gaming handhelds, the Logitech G Cloud found a way to stand out.

"Well, it turns out, it’s perfect for people like me - and despite owning the Steam Deck, the Logitech G Cloud isn’t left on the shelf, and I’ve been using it more and more. I love this thing and I think it deserves its place in the hall of great gaming devices," said Young.

The Logitech G Cloud bundle delivers nice value, but the handheld console isn't for everyone. If you want to check out the competition, make sure to look through our Rebecca Spear's coverage breaking down why it's a great time to buy a Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, or Nintendo Switch.

What games can you play on Logitech G Cloud?

The Logitech G Cloud can play games through Xbox Cloud Gaming, other streaming services, and run Android games and emulators. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Logitech G Cloud shines when paired with services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and Steam Link. It also supports Xbox Remote Play, which allows you to stream games from your Xbox console. The main benefit of the latter is that you can stream any game installed on your Xbox console even if that title isn't available through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

While the focus of the Logitech G Cloud is cloud gaming, the device is capable of playing Android games. Since the Logitech G Cloud is an Android device, it has a respectable library of mobile games as well as access to several emulators.

"If you want a handheld console with a large screen, excellent battery life, access to the vast Android ecosystem of amazing emulators, and enough power to run thousands of classic games, the G Cloud may be the perfect fit," said our Zachary Boddy.

Between many of the best Xbox games being available through Xbox Cloud Gaming, the Google Play Store, and emulators, the Logitech G Cloud has a load of games to enjoy.

How long is the battery life of the Logitech G Cloud?

The specs of the Logitech G Cloud work together to power long gaming sessions. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

As its name suggests, the Logitech G Cloud is all about the cloud. While the device runs Android and is capable of playing Android games and running Android media apps, the handheld console is really about streaming games through services like Xbox Cloud Gaming or NVIDIA GeForce Now. Luckily for those who want a comfortable and long-lasting gaming experience, the Logitech G Cloud delivers on its cloud-focused promise.

Because games streamed through Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and other streaming services run remotely, they often use less battery life than powering a game with a local processor. Your device's display and constant internet connectivity do use battery life, but they sip it rather than gulp it down. In our Logitech G Cloud review, the device earned praise for its "incredible battery life and endurance."

The Logitech G Cloud's battery is also impressive due to the device having a mid-range processor, a 1080p screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, and a large 6,000mAh battery.

With its long battery life, impressive library of games, and an early Black Friday bundle, now is an excellent time to pick up the Logitech G Cloud.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a bit later than usual this year because Thanksgiving is so late in November. Because of the late holiday weekend, Black Friday is on November 29, 2024. But you don't have to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of Black Friday deals. Most retailers, including Best Buy, start several of their deals early.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is three days after Black Friday, which means it is on December 2, 2024. But like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is really more than a single day. You can grab discounts already. Many Black Friday deals will just be relabeled as Cyber Monday deals as soon as Black Friday wraps up.