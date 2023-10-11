Win the day with the best Xbox game deals going on for Amazon Big Deal Days

Amazon's Big Deal Days event is the perfect time to save money on Xbox games, both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Larger games typically sell for $60 to $70, while smaller-scale or shorter games tend to sell for around $40. But right now, we're seeing a ton of the best Xbox games selling for 25% to over 50% off, so it's a great time to add to your collection.

Here are the best Xbox game deals going on now, whether you love competitive online multiplayers, lighthearted platformers, action-adventure games, or RPGs.

Street Fighter 6: was $5 9.99 now $39.89 at Amazon



Xbox Series X|S owners can enjoy the latest Street Fighter game for 34% off right now. Play as various characters from the series including brand new ones and take down friends or people online to prove your skills. ✅Great for: Fans of violent fist fights and competitive multiplayer 💰Price check: $51.99 at Best Buy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: was 6 9.99 now $37.99



This purchase works for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Join in the fray by jumping onto various maps and attempting to be the last team standing or by attempting to have the most points by the end of a round. There's tons of replay value in this competitive online multiplayer where you can team up with friends or random players. ✅Great for: People who love competition and online multiplayer 💰Price check: $69.99 at Best Buy

SpongeBob SquarePants Cosmic Shake: was $39.99 now $22.49



The silly yellow sponge and his underwater friends embark on a new journey along the same platforming lines as the Battle for Bikini Bottom remake that came out a few years previous. Note that only the Xbox One version is currently on sale at this price. The Xbox Series X version sells at full cost. ✅Great for: Lighthearted and slightly challenging game for fans of all ages. 💰Price check: $26.99 at Best Buy

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach: was $39.99 now $24.99 A boy named Gregory gets trapped in a Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex and must do all he can to stay alive when the animatronics come to life and start hunting him. But this time, Freddy is on your side and can help you do what you need to do to make it through the night in this Xbox Series X game. ✅Great for: Heart-racing moments, puzzle solving, and jump scares 💰Price check: $69.99 at Best Buy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge — was $34.99 now $24.99 Few games have been able to fill me with such happy nostalgia as Shredder's Revenge for Xbox One. This sidescroller beat-em-up lets you play as Mikey, Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo, Splinter, or April O'Neil as you take to the streets and defeat Shredder and various members of the Foot Clan. Up to six players can play on one screen as long as there are enough controllers to go around. ✅Great for: Vibrant, nostalgic, multiplayer fun for up to six people 💰Price check: $34.99 at Best Buy

There are tons of fun games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are tons of titles that make up the best Xbox games of all time and many of them are on sale at serious discounts during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event. So check back frequently as we continue to update this page with the very best Xbox One game deals and best Xbox Series X|S game deals available right now.

Of course, another way to enjoy Xbox is with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. This nets you the ability to access a large library of classic games as well as recent releases so you can flit from one game got to the next. It's a great way to check out the latest games and get a feel for games without actually having to make any purchases. If you don't like a game you're playing, you can drop it and move on to one of the many others at your fingertips.