World of Warcraft: The War Within gets its expansion pre-patch, alongside a ton of bugs

World of Warcraft: The War Within's pre-expansion patch brings new gameplay features and quests buried under bugs

World of Warcraft: The War Within pre-patch trailer screenshot
Return to the Icecrown Citadel to slay a doppelganger of Arthas the Lich King (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

What you need to know

  • World of Warcraft's pre-expansion patch for its upcoming World of Warcraft: The War Within expansion has gone live.
  • This patch includes the new Warbands and Skyriding features, along with new quests and class balance changes. However, it also contains a myriad of bugs.
  • World of Warcraft: The War Within is set to launch on August 26, 2024 on exclusively on PC.

The long wait for World of Warcraft's tenth expansion, World of Warcraft: The War Within, is nearly over as it will be launching next month on August 26, 2024. However, players will be able to get a taste of its new content early, as World of Warcraft: The War Within's pre-expansion patch has recently gone live today.

This patch brings with it a slew of new gameplay features including the much-anticipated Warbands feature that will make achivement progression and cosmetic item collection between all characters on a player's account much easier, the Skyriding feature that will enable players to use the Dragonriding system from World of Warcraft: Dragonflight with a majority of the game's flying mounts, and a ton of balance adjustments for every class.

In addition, this patch includes a new questline called Visions of Azeroth for those who have reach Lv.70 and completed Dragonflight's final storyline, and a limited time called Radiant Echoes that will run from July 30, 2024 to August 26, 2024. This event will have players fight classic WoW bosses to obtain lucrative gear and cosmetic rewards to prepare them for the expansion.

Unfortunately, this momentous occasion is somewhat soured due to a huge, unexpected pile of bugs that have snuck into the MMORPG within this patch. These bugs range from preventing class abilities working properly, displaying the UI incorrectly, messing up the Warbands feature, and more.

The full list of known bugs discovered by Blizzard Entertainment on their official website are as follows:

Are you ready to begin the first chapter of World of Wacraft's epic 'World Soul' saga?

Travel into the depths of Azeroth to discover what the Sword of Sargeras was aiming for when it is plunged into the planet at the end of World of Warcraft: Legion. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)
Its sad to see so many technical hiccups creep their way into this patch in an attempt  to ruin everyone's excitement for World of Warcraft: The War Within's new gameplay features. Thankfully, Blizzard is aware of these issues and its tech team is working around the clock to get them fixed as soon as possible, so everyone can get back to enjoying one of its best PC games without technical difficulties.

World of Warcraft: The War Within is set to launch on August 26, 2024, on PC. If you pre-order the Epic Edition, you will be able to experience this upcoming PC title much sooner via Early Access on August 22, 2024. 

In the meantime, check out our World of Warcraft: The War Within preview to see why we're excited about this expansion and our World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandara Remix feature to see why it's the perfect jumping on point for new players to join Blizzard's iconic MMORPG.

