World of Warcraft: The War Within gets its expansion pre-patch, alongside a ton of bugs

World of Warcraft's pre-expansion patch for its upcoming World of Warcraft: The War Within expansion has gone live.

This patch includes the new Warbands and Skyriding features, along with new quests and class balance changes. However, it also contains a myriad of bugs.

World of Warcraft: The War Within is set to launch on August 26, 2024 on exclusively on PC.

The long wait for World of Warcraft's tenth expansion, World of Warcraft: The War Within, is nearly over as it will be launching next month on August 26, 2024. However, players will be able to get a taste of its new content early, as World of Warcraft: The War Within's pre-expansion patch has recently gone live today.

This patch brings with it a slew of new gameplay features including the much-anticipated Warbands feature that will make achivement progression and cosmetic item collection between all characters on a player's account much easier, the Skyriding feature that will enable players to use the Dragonriding system from World of Warcraft: Dragonflight with a majority of the game's flying mounts, and a ton of balance adjustments for every class.

In addition, this patch includes a new questline called Visions of Azeroth for those who have reach Lv.70 and completed Dragonflight's final storyline, and a limited time called Radiant Echoes that will run from July 30, 2024 to August 26, 2024. This event will have players fight classic WoW bosses to obtain lucrative gear and cosmetic rewards to prepare them for the expansion.

Unfortunately, this momentous occasion is somewhat soured due to a huge, unexpected pile of bugs that have snuck into the MMORPG within this patch. These bugs range from preventing class abilities working properly, displaying the UI incorrectly, messing up the Warbands feature, and more.

The full list of known bugs discovered by Blizzard Entertainment on their official website are as follows:

Load the full bug report ↴ Classes Some specializations may encounter issues when loading a previously saved Talent loadout. This can be resolved with a character relog. Death Knight Unholy Death Knights can sometimes only receive one stack of Festermight for the first proc of Sudden Doom after casting Death Coil. Sudden Doom does not cause all Epidemics to critically strike. Festering Scythe does not gain benefit from Mastery: Dreadblade and does not grant stacks from Festering Wounds that burst on creature death. Raise Abomination’s Virulent Plague is only applied once.

Priest Halo can pull creatures that are not in combat with the Priest. Discipline Rapture does not allow for spell-queuing casts immediately after Rapture. Shadow Idol of C’Thun is not functioning properly.

Hunter Kindling Flare can sometimes fail to reveal stealthed targets when players leave its area of effect. Tendon Rip (Pet Ability) is not removed by movement-freeing abilities (like Blessing of Freedom). Marksmanship Serpent Sting & Wind Arrows from Legacy of the Windrunners are not affected by Marksmanship Mastery. Wailing Arrow is granted after 19 Wind Arrows, instead of 20. Killer Accuracy does not increase the critical strike damage of Kill Shot. Rapid Fire can be canceled by Kill Zone when it is procced from the Season 4 2-piece set. Beast Mastery Bloodshed can sometimes fail to apply Basilisk Collar. Survival Flanking Strike’s pet damage does not scale with primary or secondary stats. Exposed Flank can sometimes fail to duplicate the pet’s damage. Spearhead does not increase the critical strike chance of Kill Command.

Mage Fire Fire’s Ire buff tooltip description indicates a 2.5% gain even if players have 2 points in the talent.

Shaman Stone Bulwark Totem’s audio & animations are slightly too loud. Elemental Flash of Lightning can sometimes fail to reduce the cooldown of Stone Bulwark Totem and Primordial Wave. Elemental Blasts from Fusion of Elements can incorrectly consume Magma Chamber. Elemental Blasts from Fusion of Elements can trigger Storm Frenzy. Lava Beam does not benefit from Storm Frenzy. Thunderstrike Ward cannot trigger from Lava Beam. Restoration Spouting Spirits does not properly reduce healing beyond 5 targets. Spell queuing Lava Burst after a Healing Surge was incorrectly consuming Master of the Elements when Lava Burst is instant cast.

Rogue Death From Above (PvP Talent) does not scale up to 7 combo points. Assassination Envenom’s buff persists for 2 seconds longer than the tooltip indicates. Ruptures applied via Indiscriminate Carnage will always apply 3 Serrated Bone Spikes, even with less than 3 spikes prepared. Subtlety Premeditation does not benefit Shiv, Shuriken Toss, or Shuriken Storm. Premeditation is consumed if players do not open with a combo point generating spell from stealth.

Warrior Arms Bloodletting can cause Mortal Strike to apply Rend to targets above 35% health. Protection Spell Reflection has a small chance to not properly reflect spells.

Dungeons Abilities may be missing form the Dungeon Journal while on Mythic+ difficulty. Quests Quest objectives for the Legion quest “To Be Prepared” may not be visible.

Quest objectives for “Archives: The First Disk” may not be visible. User Interface Group Manager Pressing the reset button in Group Manager UI will cause a lua error. Holding down a used marker button makes the highlight disappear. The remove all button does not work for unit markers.

Spellbook After the Spellbook goes from minimized to maximized, the Click Cast Settings frame will not function. Typing /reload in chat will resolve the issue.

Professions The Concentrate button disappears when selecting and unselecting finishing reagents. The Patron tab does not honor a filter when switching to other tabs and back. The Recraft button is shown after completing an order. Finishing reagents can show increased recipe difficulty. The tracker is missing the green checkmark if the player hides all Dungeon and Bonus Objective Trackers beforehand. The Rewards Frame may disappear when accepting an order. The quality preview when using Concentration may be inaccurate.

Quest and Map Right-clicking on a tracked World Objective may cause a Lua error. Gossip windows may display the incorrect icon for an in progress wrapper quest. Accepted Daily Quests may show the wrong icon. The Lore Book help tip may appear outside of the log frame. The Quest objective icon may still be present after disabling the quest objectives map filter. Clicking on the Great Vault world map icon may not open the UI.

Warbands Entering the world on a character on a different realm may result in a blank character select screen.

Some account-wide reputations may not show correctly across all characters. In addition, Blizzard has stated that it has temporarily disabled the Warbands Warbank to fix a critical issue they have discovered with it and will bring it back up as as soon as possible.

Are you ready to begin the first chapter of World of Wacraft's epic 'World Soul' saga?

Travel into the depths of Azeroth to discover what the Sword of Sargeras was aiming for when it is plunged into the planet at the end of World of Warcraft: Legion. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Its sad to see so many technical hiccups creep their way into this patch in an attempt to ruin everyone's excitement for World of Warcraft: The War Within's new gameplay features. Thankfully, Blizzard is aware of these issues and its tech team is working around the clock to get them fixed as soon as possible, so everyone can get back to enjoying one of its best PC games without technical difficulties.

World of Warcraft: The War Within is set to launch on August 26, 2024, on PC. If you pre-order the Epic Edition, you will be able to experience this upcoming PC title much sooner via Early Access on August 22, 2024.

In the meantime, check out our World of Warcraft: The War Within preview to see why we're excited about this expansion and our World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandara Remix feature to see why it's the perfect jumping on point for new players to join Blizzard's iconic MMORPG.