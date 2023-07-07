Grab this stunning 4K TV perfect for Xbox for JUST $100 — A deal almost too good to be true

The Annual Amazon Prime Day deal fest is nearly here, and the deals are already coming thick and fast in the run up to the big day. The spiciest discounts however are reserved for invite only deals and this hot TV deal is no exception. I'm actually angry I'm a UK customer because this price of $99 for a 43" 4K Alexa powered TV is frankly insane. This TV is not only affordable, but also packed with features that make it ideal for gaming.

The Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV will be available at a whopping $300 off as part of an invite only deal to select customers, so not everyone will secure this price, but if you want to be one of the few you'll need to get signed up to Prime now.

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa | $399.99 $99.99 (-75%) This TV is a dream come true for Xbox gamers on a budget, with a stunning 4K display, HSR10+ support, quad-core processor and low input lag. The best part? You can control with your voice using Alexa. Level up your gaming experience for less than $100.

So why is this perfect for gaming? I'll tell you. First of all, this TV has a stunning 4K Ultra HD display that delivers brilliant picture quality and vivid colors. It also supports Advanced HDR and HDR10+ Adaptive, which means you can enjoy scenes that are more realistic and immersive. Whether you’re blasting enemies in a fast-paced shooter like Call of Duty or exploring the magical world of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, this TV will make you feel like you’re in the game. Its worth noting that the listing states this TV has Dolby Vision however that only applies to the larger models.

Secondly, this TV has a powerful quad-core processor that ensures fast performance and smooth streaming. You can access tons of apps and streaming services with Fire TV OS, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and more. You can also watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and others.

Thirdly, after doing some digging, we found out that this TV has a super low input lag of 2.6 ms in Game mode, which means you can play your games without any lag or stutter. You can also hook up your Xbox console to one of the four HDMI inputs, one of which supports eARC for connecting soundbars or other audio gear.

You can use the mics on the TV or the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to turn on the TV, find, launch or control content, switch inputs, and more. You can also ask Alexa to show you the weather, sports scores, news headlines, and other cool stuff. You can even connect Alexa to your Xbox and boss it around like the good old days of the Kinect (RIP).



If you’re a gamer who wants to score some amazing deals on Prime Day, you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime account before you can request an invite, or to buy anything else Prime Day related.



Don’t worry, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel anytime. Then, you can request an invite for this insane offer by clicking the link above and hitting the “Request Invite” button below the price while logged into your Amazon account.

If you get lucky, you’ll be able to buy one of these awesome TVs for only $99.99 on July 11 and 12. But hurry, this is a one-time deal and it’s hotter than any Black Friday deal I’ve ever seen.