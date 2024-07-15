Looks like someone hit the button early on this Xbox Series X deal — which gives you a hefty discount AND some extra cash to buy a game

It's always expected to see deals on Xbox consoles around Amazon Prime Day and other sales periods, and we tend to have an idea of what retailers will offer the best deals. In this case, in Best Buy's efforts to better the competition, it pushed its deal out early and dropped the console by $50 to $449 — but they are also throwing in a $50 gift card too. You can spend this on any number of games and accessories that are also on sale right now and make your own bundle. Effectively, you're getting the console for $400, which is a pretty tasty deal if you ask me.

Xbox Series X | was $499 now $449.99 at Best Buy + free $50 gift card The best console on the planet right now, in our humble opinion, and now for $50 less plus some free cash to spend. The Xbox Series X packs incredible performance, 4K visuals, up to 120 Hz gaming, a 4K Blu-ray drive and 1TB of internal storage to stash your library on.

✅Perfect for: Those who want to play the latest and greatest Xbox games at their absolute best, especially when you're bundling the console with a gift card to buy new games. ❌Avoid it if: You don't have a 4K TV or high refresh-rate display that can take advantage of the Xbox Series X.



💰Price check: $449.99 at Target



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

An unbeatable console at a great price

Suppose you are looking for a new Xbox console. In that case, you might wonder whether to buy an Xbox Series S or an Xbox Series X. Both consoles are part of the same generation and offer similar features, such as Quick Resume, Smart Delivery, backward compatibility, and access to Xbox Game Pass. However, there are also some important differences that you should consider before making your decision.



The Xbox Series X is the more powerful and high-end console, offering the best resolutions and smoothest performance. It has a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive that can play physical games and movies, as well as a 1TB SSD that can store more games and reduce loading times. It can also output games at up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS, with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Xbox Series X is ideal for gamers who want the ultimate gaming experience and have a 4K TV or monitor to enjoy it.

The Xbox Series S is a more affordable alternative with lower resolution and half the storage space (though the black version now also has 1TB). It does not have a disc drive, so you can only play digital games and stream movies, which is fine but may not suit the majority of gamers who prefer physical games. It can output games at up to 1440p resolution and 120 FPS, but it does not support Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos. The Xbox Series S is ideal for gamers who have a smaller budget or do not have a 4K TV or monitor.

If the Xbox Series X is your console of choice, this Best Buy deal is the 'best' one right now and delivers the most value for your money. At $449, the Xbox Series X isn't quite as cheap as we saw around Black Friday, but it's the best deal right now if you don't want to wait until another sale. Importantly, Best Buys's price is better than what's currently available through Amazon, Walmart, Target, or Microsoft. Check out our list of the best Xbox deals if you're looking for inspiration on what to spend your gift card on, as many of the deals are also available at Best Buy. Note that the e-gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store.