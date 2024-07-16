In a bizarre turn of events, Amazon can help you save more money at Best Buy with these discounted gift cards

It may be Amazon Prime Day, but many other retailers like Best Buy are also running their own aggressive and fantastic promotions. In many cases, Best Buy is even better than Amazon, with competitive deals and more perks for customers. Something I certainly didn't expect this Prime Day, though, is for Amazon to help you save even more money... When shopping at Best Buy. That's because you can get a $100 Best Buy gift card for just $90 at Amazon with code BESTBUY, a 10% discount you can then go stack on top of Best Buy's savings.

These are digital gift cards that will be delivered via email or text, so you'll have plenty of time to take full advantage of your free Best Buy cash at the blue-and-yellow retailer, which is running some awesome deals right now. However, keep in mind that this is an Amazon Prime membership exclusive deal (this includes the free 30-day trial, though).

Best Buy eGift Card ($100 or more) | was $100 now $90 at Amazon w/ code BESTBUY

💰Price check: $100 at Best Buy

An easy way to save another 10% at Best Buy

Honestly, there's not a lot more I can say about this deal! It's pretty straightforward — take advantage of Amazon Prime Day to score discounted Best Buy gift cards (which basically gives you free money). All you have to do is spend $100 or more on Best Buy gift cards and you'll get it for just $90 at Amazon w/ code BESTBUY. You don't have to keep it for yourself, of course, as you can also choose a recipient for the gift and still save some money in the process.

Trying to figure out how you'll spend your extra Best Buy cash? There are plenty of excellent deals at Best Buy right now, like grabbing our favorite LG OLED TV at its lowest price ever, being able to save a ton on an Xbox Series X|S expansion card, or even scoring a discounted Xbox Series X and getting a free $50 Best Buy gift card. Yeah, you can earn more free Best Buy gift cards with your discounted Best Buy gift cards.

Just remember you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, and definitely don't forget to use code BESTBUY at checkout! Follow those two steps, and nothing can stop you from securing a $100 Best Buy gift card for just $90 at Amazon.