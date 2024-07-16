I use the 2TB Seagate Expansion Card with my Xbox and so should you now that it's on sale at an unbeatable price

If you're playing more than a miniscule handful of games on your Xbox console, then you need more storage space. That's just a basic fact that you can't get around, no matter how hard you try or how careful you are with what you install.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to your storage woes. If you act fast, you can grab a 2TB model Seagate Expansion for Xbox Series X|S SSD for just $230. This is the best discount on the higher-end version of the SSD that I've seen, so take advantage of it before it's gone, as this deal is ending on July 18!

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S | was $360 now $230 at Best Buy 2TB of extra SSD space is enough for plenty of big games, and there are plenty of big games on the way. With titles like Avowed, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and more on the way, make sure you're ready and expand your console storage as far as possible. I've never seen this model of SSD available at this low a price, and there's no telling how long it'll be available.

Why I recommend the Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S SSD

This easy-to-use card is a vital addition to your Xbox gaming setup. (Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central)

Amazon Prime Day 2024 has kicked off, meaning that retailers are once again competing with each other to see who will shave more pennies off of a deal in order to secure more purchases. As a result, it's true that we're seeing more and more of the same deals show up again and again, just with slightly tweaked discounts.

Even so, this is a sale you can't afford to ignore. I've never seen the 2TB Seagate Expansion Card model quite this cheap, meaning if you want the most additional storage possible, you need to buy it quickly and secure the $230 price point before it disappears. While both Seagate and WD_Black have officially licensed expansion cards of similar prices that are guaranteed to work with your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series, only Seagate has a 2TB version.

As such, if you want the biggest possible increase in internal, ultra-fast SSD capacity, you've really only got one option. I'm constantly having to install games for work, so this is the card that I purchased, and I had to purchase it at a higher price than what you've got as an option right now. I use it practically every day, and I'd have to keep far less games installed on my Xbox Series X if I didn't.

Of course, there is a fair rallying cry I often hear in response. "Just delete games after you play them," or some variation therein. The problem with this is down to how many games get updates or DLC after launch. Service-based titles are the most obvious thorn, but plenty of other games like Alan Wake 2 and Starfield are receiving big updates and expansions, meaning I'm revisiting this titles months after launch. I simply don't want to deal with the utter headache of removing several games just to reinstall something I never wanted to delete in the first place!

This is only going to get more important over time. The recent Xbox Games Showcase featured dozens of big first-party and third-party titles are on the way. That includes heavy-hitters like Avowed, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and DOOM: The Dark Ages from across Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard, and Bethesda Softworks.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day used to just be a seasonal sale for Amazon, as the name implies. Now, other competitors have wised up and are trying to get a piece of the action. That means you'll also see big discounts across Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Newegg, and plenty of other retailers.

If you intend to do a lot of shopping and you want to make sure you're getting the best prices, it's well worth looking at getting a My Best Buy membership, Walmart Plus membership, or a Target Circle membership.