My dream LG OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever, and now I'm thinking I can wait on buying that new bed

My plan for my next big financial purchase has been the same for months — I'm saving up to invest in a nice, fluffy new bed that I can trust to not twist my back into knots. I've been set on that coming before any other major purchase, but suddenly I'm having to talk myself into staying in line. It's hard to resist shaking up the plan when my dream TV, the 65-inch LG Class C3 Series OLED evo, is enjoying its lowest ever price of just $1,399.99 at Best Buy... or $1,396.99 at Amazon if you don't mind Amazon Alexa being built in.

I keep finding myself hovering over the buy button, and for good reason. LG's OLED evo televisions are some of the most critically acclaimed and beloved TVs of all time, and they're absolutely perfect for watching movies, binging TV shows, and playing video games on Xbox Series X|S.

LG Class C3 Series OLED Evo TV (65-inches) | was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy A new bed is looking a lot less interesting when there's such a great deal on my dream TV waiting to be taken advantage of. This TV is spectacular in absolutely every category, and is guaranteed to blow you away with its almost-unbelievable image quality. Being at its lowest price ever certainly doesn't hurt, too.

🔥The hottest Prime Day 2024 deals🔥

A TV nearly impossible to resist

In terms of pure image quality, LG's OLED TVs are consistently among the very best in the world. (Image credit: TechRadar)

I need a new bed. It's an investment into my future, considering how much of lives we spend asleep, and it's worth me spending a pretty sum of cash to obtain a nice mattress. My plan was always to purchase a new LG OLED TV after my new bed was obtained and fully paid off, but Amazon Prime Day and surrounding deals threatens to upheave all my aspirations with a nearly irresistible deal on the incredible LG Class C3 Series OLED evo TV.

Sadly, Windows Central doesn't review TVs, so I can't refer you to our own expert coverage of this television. Instead, our siblings at TechRadar have reviewed the LG Class C3 Series OLED evo TV, and it obtained a near-perfect review score of 4.5/5 thanks to its phenomenal picture quality, improved smart TV interface, and awesome gaming features. At the time of its release, TechRadar described the C3 as "a very worthy successor to the C2 series, and already a contender for top TV of 2023."

I've had my eyes on LG's C-series OLED TVs for years now, and visit its display demo every time I visit Best Buy. I can't help it — this TV just looks too good. But why is the LG C3 OLED TV so tempting as to nearly convince me to abandon my plans and dip into my savings? Aside from it being discounted to its lowest-ever price of just $1,399.99 at Best Buy, I mean.

Well, this is a crisp 4K smart TV built on LG's constantly evolving OLED evo technology, which promises class-leading image quality, responsiveness, color accuracy, HDR performance, and features. Its only real weakness is that there are brighter TVs in the same price range. This is a gorgeous, razor-thin TV (just 1.8in thick!), running on a custom LG processor and webOS, one of the most consistent and intuitive smart TV interfaces on the market. What really draws me to LG's OLED lineup, however, is how good these TVs are at gaming.

Just one example of the LG C3's extensive gaming features. (Image credit: TechRadar)

With a 120Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate (VRR) support, multiple HDMI 2.1 ports (which fully support the TV's complete feature set), HDMI-CEC support for cross-device control and integration, Dolby Vision for incredible high-dynamic range, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync support, and LG's own long list of gaming software features, there are a lot of reasons the LG Class C3 is our top pick for the best Xbox Series X|S TV.

Connect your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, and you'll be able to experience all of the best Xbox games in the greatest possible way. The LG Class C3 Series OLED evo is one of the few TVs that can truly take advantage of every single feature the Xbox Series X|S consoles support, and can keep up with even the most competitive games thanks to its high refresh rate, great response time, and ultra-low latency.

When you need some extra help marrying the two, LG's Gaming Dashboard helps you modify settings like VRR, picture presets, and much more on-the-fly. LG's TVs also work great with Xbox's cross-device features, letting you turn on your entire setup with the press of a single button. It's a match made in heaven. That's exactly why I'm eager to replace my current 4K TV with LG's brightest and best, and I've never been more tempted than when the LG Class C3 Series OLED evo TV is cheaper than ever at just $1,399.99 at Best Buy.