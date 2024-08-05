Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an awesome subscription service for those who love playing all manner of video games on Xbox, Windows PC, or even the cloud... But it's about to be less of an incredible value thanks to a price increase later this year. Sure, Amazon's Woot! service is making the rounds right now with a solid deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to help you avoid the price hike, but the real best deal on Microsoft's flagship subscription is somewhere else, letting you score three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a time for just $29.39 at CDKeys.

I implicitly trust CDKeys as a trustworthy and reliable retailer, and this deal lets you save a ton of cash when stockpiling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Instead of paying $20 a month, you'll only be paying $9.80 a month for your subscription, and this deal is available worldwide and can be stacked up to 36 months. It's the best deal I've seen yet by far (sorry, Woot!).

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | was $49.99 now $29.39 at CDKeys I'll be able to avoid the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price hike for over two years and save a ton of cash on top of that thanks to the actual best deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at CDKeys. It's reliable, stackable, and available wherever Xbox Game Pass is.

✅Perfect for: Those who want to save as much money as possible on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, especially before the price increase later this year. ❌Avoid if: You only play a handful of games and won't take advantage of the various benefits offered by XGP Ultimate, like unlimited access to hundreds of games across platforms and exclusive in-game perks and discounts. 💰Price check: $36.49 at Woot! 👀Alternative deal: Xbox Game Pass Core (12-months) for $59.99 $42.19 at CDKeys ❓Why CDKeys? CDKeys is a trusted and reliable retailer with transparent sourcing and pricing for digital games and subscriptions, provides almost immediate delivery after purchase, offers a 7-day refund period even on digital codes, and has a quick, easily accessed support team.

Don't pay more than you have to for Game Pass

I love Xbox Game Pass, but there's no denying that it's getting more expensive. (Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central)

Unfortunately, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is about to get a sizeable price increase alongside a myriad of other Xbox Game Pass changes. Soon, it'll go up from $17/month to $20/month, with the three-month discount of $45 presumably disappearing in favor of a $60 price tag. That's not a negligible increase, and it's calling into question the value of the service for some people.

Xbox Game Pass will still give subscribers unlimited access to a vast and rotating catalog of hundreds of the best Xbox games on Xbox consoles; PC Game Pass will still do the same for Windows PC users; Xbox Cloud Gaming will still extend that access to practically every device through the cloud; and, yes, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will still include all of the above in addition to online multiplayer access on console, an expanded library thanks to the inclusion of EA Play, and a ton of exclusive discounts and perks.

Is that worth $20 a month to you? Maybe not, especially when you quite simply don't have to pay that much. Woot!, a subsidiary of Amazon, has a pretty great sale going on for three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $36.49 at Woot!, but I don't even pay that much. I use CDKeys, a reputable retailer for digital video games and subscriptions that consistently offers the best discounts on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Right now, I'm stocked up until mid-2027, and I paid literally half of what Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will cost later this year.

Don't pay more than you have to for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can stock up on three-month codes for just $29.39 at CDKeys, which comes out to only $9.80 a month. You can stack up to 36 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, too. With the price increase later this year, three years of XGP Ultimate would cost you a whopping $720. With this deal, you'd only be paying $352.68. It's an awesome deal even compared to the previous XGP Ultimate pricing, which would come out to $612 for 36 months.

Seriously, how do you beat that? It doesn't matter where you live, either, these stackable codes are redeemable worldwide. It works for me, it'll work for you.

When does the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price increase? The cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for brand-new subscribers has technically already gone up from $16.99 a month to $19.99 a month (at least when you sign up directly through Microsoft), but the change doesn't go into place for all users (including those on recurring billing) until Sept. 12, 2024. That date is quickly approaching, though, and it's expected that digital codes for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will adjust prices following the broader price increase rollout.

How much Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can I stack at a time? Right now, you can stack up to 36 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a time, or 12 three-month codes. You can stack these codes even if you're on recurring billing, and subscribers that have stacked multiple months of a lower tier of Xbox Game Pass will see those months automatically converted to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you make the change (at a 3:2 ratio, usually).