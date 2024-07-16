These Xbox gift cards also come with free money to buy anything you want on Amazon, so act fast

If you're gonna grab a gift card, you may as well get some money back.

That's the gist of this great offer, which allows you to buy a $50 Xbox gift card and get $7.50 in Amazon credit. It's perfect for anyone that needs a gift but doesn't know exactly what games to grab for someone playing on Xbox. There's no telling how long it'll last though, so if you're interested, you need to act fast.

Xbox Gift Card | $50 and free $7.50 Amazon credit at Amazon with voucher XBOX An Xbox gift card is perfect giving to someone if you don't know exactly what games or DLC they'd like. That way, they can just spend it at their own leisure on their preferred digital games, expansions, microtransactions, and more. This deal allows you to grab a gift card while also netting yourself some Amazon credit, so you're killing two Grunts with one sniper round.

Important: In order to take advantage of this offer, you need to use the voucher code XBOX when checking out.

💰Price check: $50 at Best Buy (with no credit)



✅Great for: Buying Xbox games and DLC while also getting some Amazon credit



❌Don't buy if: You don't shop at Amazon

TODAY'S TOP AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS

Why I recommend this deal

Let's be honest and blunt here: this is a really, really simple deal. You're buying a gift card and then you get some Amazon credit as a bonus. It's a straightforward purchase that's great if you need to get someone that you know plays on Xbox a gift, or if you just want Xbox currency for yourself.

If you shop at Amazon, this is a no-brainer. You'll get $7.50 to spend on whatever else you'd like that the gargantuan retailer offers. That's not a huge amount, but every bit counts, and it's free money. That's all there is to it!

This is especially important with how many big Xbox games are on the way later this year. Avowed, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are all slated to launch in 2024, while 2025 is bringing more games like DOOM: The Dark Ages and Fable. If you want to play those games, you'll need to either buy them or be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the day that Amazon launches a huge wave of discounts across its numerous categories, meaning you can get almost anything a heck of a lot cheaper is usually possible. In years gone by, this was limited to just Amazon, but plenty of other retailers have taken notice, meaning it's worth keeping an eye on places like Best Buy and Target in order to make sure you're not missing an incredible deal.

If you want to save the most money possible on this day (and throughout the year) then consider grabbing a My Best Buy membership, Walmart Plus membership, or a Target Circle membership.