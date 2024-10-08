This Xbox Series X anti-Prime Day deal is a better choice than the Series S. Here's why.

If you're finally in the market for a new console, there's good news. Amazon is holding Big Deal Days (which is really just yet another Prime Day, let's be honest right now) which means that various retailers are slashing prices and discounting hot items in order to be competitive. Ironically, it means some of the best deals are found outside of Amazon.

That's the case with this particular discount. Right now, you can grab an Xbox Series X for $450 at Best Buy, meaning it's $50 off the normal price (and Best Buy throws in a $25 to sweeten the deal.) This isn't the best discount I've ever seen on an Xbox Series X, but it's the best deal available right now if you take advantage of a $120 trade-in, so act fast. There's no way to know how long this'll be available!

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals

We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings:

Here's why you should get an Xbox Series X

Big games are coming in 2025, like DOOM: The Dark Ages. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Xbox Series X is the higher-end option from Microsoft's two current-generation consoles, complementing the lower-end Xbox Series S.

Either console grants you access to an ever-growing library of first and third-party games, but I recommend going with the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X and Series S have mostly identical internals, but the Xbox Series X packs far more powerful graphics, with 12 TFLOPS vs. the 4 TFLOPS found in the Series S. On average, this means a game running at 4K on the Xbox Series X will be 1440p or 1080p on the Xbox Series S.

Yes, even with this discount you'll be paying more, but you'll also be getting the best versions of Xbox games. That means better visual fidelity and higher framerates, including sometimes getting 120 FPS modes. $450 isn't the best price I've ever seen for an Xbox Series X, but at that price, unless you're on a strict budget, you're objectively better off grabbing this console than the Xbox Series S. Consoles simply haven't gone on sale this generation the way they did in prior generations, so if you haven't upgraded yet, this is the right time.

This is important if you're playing a lot of games, and there are certainly a lot on the way. Across the Xbox first-party lineup, titles from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks currently slated for 2025 include Playground Games' Fable and id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages. The lineup gets even more packed with third-party games like the Capcom's widely-anticipated Monster Hunter Wilds and Rockstar Games' juggernaut, Grand Theft Auto 6.

With that many big games on the way, you'll want to see them all at their best. When it comes to Xbox first-party games, you can also save money by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes the standard edition of every Xbox game at launch.

What is a My Best Buy membership?

If you're going to be doing a lot of shopping at Best Buy during big seasonal sales like Amazon Prime Day, it's worth signing up for a My Best Buy membership. This membership grants tons of rewards, including access to special sales that normal buyers can't take advantage of.