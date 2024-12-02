This $30 Xbox controller has a secret advantage over the rest on Cyber Monday

The Turtle Beach Recon is an inexpensive way to boost your Xbox audio experience.

Sometimes, you want a decent experience but you just aren't willing to spend a ton of money. I get that! If you're looking to improve the audio quality you experience with your wired headset while playing Xbox games, look no further, because the Turtle Beach Recon controller is just $30 at Amazon during Cyber Monday. There's no telling how long it'll remain in stock, so act fast!

🔥The hottest Cyber Monday deals🔥

An easy way to elevate your audio quality on Xbox

The Turtle Beach Recon is available for a low price, but only for Cyber Monday. (Image credit: Windows Central)

While this wired controller works as a solid backup option, its secret weapon is the enhanced audio processing when used with wired headsets

That's thanks to its Turtle Beach enhanced audio feature suite, particularly the Superhuman Hearing feature, which vastly increases the quality of any 3.5mm wired headset that you use alongside the controller. At just $30, it's half-off during Cyber Monday, making it any purchase to recommend for anyone still using a wired headset!

The only thing to keep in mind is that this is a wired controller, so if you plan on sitting back more than 10ft away from your Xbox console, it's not going to work for your setup. It's also designed specifically to boost wired headsets. If you've already got one of the best wireless headsets available, then this isn't going to help out.

When did Black Friday end? On paper, at least, Black Friday ended the moment Midnight chimed on Nov. 29, 2024, or the Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. In practice, a lot of retailers just rolled over their existing deals and started calling them Cyber Monday deals.

When does Cyber Monday start? Cyber Monday began as the online retailer equivalent of Black Friday, but most shopping has gone online over the last few years. With Black Friday beginning weeks in advance, and other deals events throughout the year like Amazon Prime Day 1 and 2 (stop trying to make Big Deal Days a thing, Amazon, it won't work) things aren't as hectic as they used to be. Cyber Monday officially began on Dec. 2, 2024, though we're expecting some of the deals to continue lingering throughout the week.