This $30 Xbox controller has a secret advantage over the rest on Cyber Monday
The Turtle Beach Recon massively boosts audio quality on Xbox headsets, and you can grab it for half off during Cyber Monday.
Sometimes, you want a decent experience but you just aren't willing to spend a ton of money. I get that! If you're looking to improve the audio quality you experience with your wired headset while playing Xbox games, look no further, because the Turtle Beach Recon controller is just $30 at Amazon during Cyber Monday. There's no telling how long it'll remain in stock, so act fast!
Turtle Beach Recon controller for Xbox
Was: $59.99
Now: $29.99 at Amazon
"The audio enhancements are fantastic, making it genuinely worth plugging a 3.5mm headset into the port to enjoy the Superhuman Hearing mode, highlighting otherwise unheard sounds. The switches on face buttons and analog sticks would have appreciated a little more quality, but they don't detract too much from the overall build as long as you don't have issues with mobility." — senior editor Ben Wilson
✅Perfect for: Anyone that doesn't mind using a wired controller and wants better audio quality with a wired 3.5mm headset.
❌Avoid if: You like using a wireless controller, or you use a wireless headset.
Connection type: Wired. Cable length: 10ft. Launch date: 2022.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $39.99 at Best Buy
🤩Alternative deal: Xbox Wireless Controller for $44 at Amazon
An easy way to elevate your audio quality on Xbox
While this wired controller works as a solid backup option, its secret weapon is the enhanced audio processing when used with wired headsets
That's thanks to its Turtle Beach enhanced audio feature suite, particularly the Superhuman Hearing feature, which vastly increases the quality of any 3.5mm wired headset that you use alongside the controller. At just $30, it's half-off during Cyber Monday, making it any purchase to recommend for anyone still using a wired headset!
The only thing to keep in mind is that this is a wired controller, so if you plan on sitting back more than 10ft away from your Xbox console, it's not going to work for your setup. It's also designed specifically to boost wired headsets. If you've already got one of the best wireless headsets available, then this isn't going to help out.
