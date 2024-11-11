Don't pay extra for a disc drive! The standard Xbox Series X is now the same price as the All Digital edition.

Microsoft has opted to make disc drives essentially free for the Series X by discounting the standard carbon black console with a disc drive to the same price as its All Digital counterpart. Disc drives for PlayStation consoles are being scalped ahead of the holiday season after the launch of a discless PS5 Pro that requires an add-on disc tray to read physical media at extra cost.

Looking to save money on an Xbox Series X but don't want to wait until the Black Friday rush? Microsoft has discounted the console's standard, 1 TB Carbon Black edition by $50. The price change makes the standard Xbox Series X just $449, the same price as the All Digital Xbox Series X in Robot White.

The Carbon Black and Robot White editions of the Xbox Series X may look fairly similar, apart from colorway choice, but there is one glaring difference between the two models. The Carbon Black edition of the Series X includes a disc drive, while the Robot White is the "All Digital" edition of the console.

There is no shortage of arguments over whether physical media is still the best way to play games, or if it is falling out of fashion in lieu of all digital libraries. Regardless of who is right, Microsoft seems content to appease both sides for the time being.

The price change also comes shortly after Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 Pro consoles are shipping without a disc drive. Players who want to continue using their physical PlayStation game collections have to pony up an extra $100 to purchase an external disc drive.

Doing so may be harder and pricier than it sounds, though, as scalpers have already hit the disc drive inventory hard. Some eBay listings for the add-on have prices as high as $200. With the price of a PlayStation 5 Pro already hitting an eye-watering $700 before adding a disc drive, it makes the Xbox Series X standard edition with the disc tray included at $449 the more cost-effective way to get into 4K console gaming.

Of course, with a couple of weeks to go until Black Friday, it's safe to say that this won't be the lowest price we see on the Xbox Series X this holiday shopping season. As prices drop, so does the available inventory, however. Getting in on this deal now might save you from running into low stock later. With the money you save, you can consider checking out the best Black Friday deals for Xbox controllers or put that cash toward picking up one of these upcoming Xbox games.