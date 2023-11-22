Physical games will never be sold again at Walmart or Best Buy, start buying them now before they're literally gone forever

We're at a retail turning point as it seems that both Best Buy and Walmart are planning to discontinue the sales of physical media in 2024. As such, these companies are trying to get rid of the inventory they currently have. This not only increases the chances of finding a good deal on specific video games but also means it could be harder to find copies going forward. So if you like discounts or like to collect physical games now's the time to grab some.

Best Xbox Series X|S games

There are plenty of awesome video games for Xbox Series X or Series S consoles, but these are the biggest hits that you should definitely consider adding to your library. Many of them are on sale for Black Friday.

✅Perfect for: People who love Bethesda games like Skyrim or Fallout and want to explore space. ❌Avoid it if: The idea of vast space exploration sounds daunting. 🔍Our experience: Starfield review



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator | was $59.99 now $35.99 at Best Buy ($24 off) Flight Simulator has been an incredibly popular game ever since it released. Players get to fly a number of different planes and other aircraft while taking into account weather and other challenges in very realistic environments. 💰Alternate deal: $42.98 at Walmart

✅Perfect for: Flight game enthusiasts or those who love detailed simulators. ❌Avoid it if: The idea of flying planes around a realistic world isn't appealing. 🔍Our experience: Flight Simulator review



✅Perfect for: Halo fans or people who love competitive multiplayer and FPS games. ❌Avoid it if: You specifically want to play the multiplayer, which is free to anyone with an Xbox account. 🔍Our experience: Halo Infinite review



✅Perfect for: People who love cars and exploring open-world environments. ❌Avoid it if: Racing games aren't your thing. 🔍Our experience: Forza Horizon 5 review



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | was $69.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy ($35 off) We called this a must-play in our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review. Cal Kestis is one of the few Jedi who wasn't killed when Emperor Palpatine executed Order 66. Now he's made it his mission to fight the empire as much as he can without getting caught. Along the way, he'll improve his Force abilities, explore various planets, encounter familiar Star Wars species, and meet plenty of new characters. It's a fun and somewhat challenging experience for any Star Wars fan. 💰Similar deal: $34.99 at Amazon | $41.99 at Xbox [Digital]

✅Perfect for: Star Wars fans or people who like Dark Souls-inspired combat and RPG adventuring. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer a more chill gaming experience. 🔍Our experience: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review



Best Nintendo Switch games

It's honesty hard to succinctly list the best Nintendo Switch games since there are so many to choose from. However, these are the titles that above others you really ought to have if you don't already.

Super Mario RPG | was $69.99 now $58.42 at Walmart ($1.57 off) Super Mario RPG is a remake of an often-forgotten SNES classic of a similar name. This is a turn-based RPG Nintendo made in collaboration with Square Enix that follows the core Mushroom Kingdom characters as they work to defeat baddies who have taken over Bowser's castle and aim to control the world. It's one of the most faithful remakes I've ever played and had me smiling the entire time with its update cutscenes and visuals. 💰Similar deal: $56.90 at Amazon | $56.99 at Best Buy

✅Perfect for: Mario fans and people who like simple turn-based RPGs. ❌Avoid it if: You don't like repetitive turn-based battles.



Super Mario Bros. Wonder| was $69.99 now $58.16 at Walmart ($1.83 off) This is likely the most popular Nintendo Switch game requested this year and one that I've absolutely enjoyed playing. It follows the same side-scrolling multiplayer format of previous Mario Bros. titles where you are out to defeat Bowser. However, it shakes things up in fun ways you never expect if you touch a Wonder Seed. Pipes might move around, players could be turned into Goombas, or other mechanics can change. It's a very entertaining couch co-op game for everyone to enjoy. 💰Similar deal: $59.99 at Best Buy | $59.99 at Amazon

✅Perfect for: Friend and family co-op sessions and those who love playful sidescrollers. ❌Avoid it if: You're not a fan of platformers.



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | was $59.99 now $30.00 at Walmart ($29.99 off) Breath of the Wild is several years old at this point, but it won multiple Game of the Year awards in 2017 when it came out and has continued to astound people with its complicated physics mechanics. You're on a quest to save Princess Zelda in a world where you were defeated 100 years before. Everything is in ruins and it's up to you to explore and set things right again. 💰Similar deal: $34.99 at Best Buy | $39.99 at Amazon

✅Perfect for: People who love open-world exploration and vibrant worlds. ❌Avoid it if: You don't like the idea of weapon management since weapons break frequently.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | was $69.99 now $55.89 at Amazon ($14.10 off)



This sequel to Breath of the Wild released earlier this year and against all odds actually managed to be just as exciting as the original if not more so. Link and Zelda discover a dark force hidden beneath Hyrule Castle and must work to defeat it. Along the way, Link uncovers new powers that let him combine objects, pass through ceilings, and much more. The map is similar to the first one but with several deviations and new places to go to. It's incredibly fun to play and will keep you entertained for hours. 💰Similar deal: $60.00 at Walmart | $69.99 at Best Buy

✅Perfect for: Breath of the Wild fans and people who love building things. ❌Avoid it if: You think you might be turned off by it having a similar map to the first game.



Animal Crossing: New Horizons | was $69.99 now $49.10 at Walmart ($10.89 off) You might remember that Animal Crossing absolutely exploded in popularity just as the pandemic started in 2020. That's because this is a super laid-back simulator that centers around maintaining and customizing a small patch of an island getaway. You can go fishing, upgrade your home, interact with your cute animal neighbors, and more all while paying off your debt to a small raccoon-like creature. 💰Similar deal: $56.90 at Amazon | $56.99 at Best Buy

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | was $69.99 now $51.99 at Walmart ($8.00 off) Smash is the ultimate competitive couch co-op game since it allows up to eight players to duke it out in multiplayer from one screen. There are characters from several different game franchises to play as and each has unique moves and abilities for you to master. It's a game that often comes out whenever my family comes by. 💰Similar deal: $51.99 at Amazon | $55.99 at Best Buy

Bye bye physical media

Best Buy and Walmart are apparently discontinuing the sale of physical media like video games and DVDs in 2024. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I personally prefer to collect physical copies of games so I'm pretty sad to see that not only is Best Buy planning to discontinue the sales of physical media in 2024, but it's rumored that Walmart is too. Still, with the state of purchases increasingly becoming more and more digital, it makes sense that retailers would stop carrying physical copies of games at some point. I've already noticed that Walmart isn't carrying physical versions of some of this year's biggest games.

The good news here, though, is that Walmart and Best Buy are trying to get rid of their current inventory, which means many games are on sale at really good prices, including the best Xbox games and best Nintendo Switch games. This even applies to brand-new titles that usually don't see a discount for a few months or years after release.

Thing is, this means you need to grab any physical games you might want while they're in stock because there's no guarantee that Best Buy or Walmart will be replenishing their physical copies after they sell out. At any rate, good luck deal hunting. I hope you can find all of the games you're looking for at low prices.

