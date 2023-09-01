Celebrate Intel Gamer Days with up to $1300 in savings on certain Acer laptops and desktops

Now may be one of the best times to be in the market for a new Acer laptop or desktop. Acer has marked down several devices across the popular Nitro and Predator lines at multiple retailers to celebrate Intel Gamer Days. If you haven't yet scooped up a new computer from one of the multiple Back to School 2023 sales, it's not too late to pick up a quality device with an Intel CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series GPU without draining your bank account.

Of all the devices on sale, the Acer Predator Orion 7000 prebuilt desktop offers the deepest discount with $1300 carved off the price on Newegg. Granted, the Predator Orion does have some last-gen features. However, it's still a perfectly capable gaming rig that is VR-ready and suitable to play all of today's latest games—yes, even Starfield—without any issue.

Acer Predator Orion 7000 | was $2999 now $1699 at Newegg Packed with an Intel Core i7-12700K (12th Gen) processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of storage, the Acer Predator Orion 7000 is an excellent machine capable of playing all the latest titles without even breaking a sweat. The price drop is only good until September 4. Price check: $2660 (Amazon) | $1599 (Best Buy, 16GB variant)

This prebuilt has an Intel Core i7 12700K (12th gen) clocking in at 3.6G GHz paired up with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. 32GB of DDR5 RAM helps make this machine excellent for anybody looking for a desktop capable of 3D renders and video editing, while a 1TB PCIe and a 2TB HDD give you plenty of storage.

If that's more PC than you've got room in your budget for, the Predator Orion 3000 is a more budget-friendly alternative to the 7000, which will still get you a 12th Gen Intel with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for just $949. Both deals include a bonus copy of Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Of course, if you're picking up a prebuilt, you may want to consider throwing in a monitor to go with it. The Acer Predator XB283K 28-inch UHD is a 2K IPS gaming monitor that supports a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time and is FreeSync/G-Sync compatible. During Intel Gamer Days, it's available with a $100 discount, making it just $499.

Acer Predator XB283K Gaming Monitor | was $599 now $499 (Amazon) The Acer Predator monitor provides a stunning viewing experience with a 2K resolution on a 28-inch UHD display. If frames win games, playing without the Predator XB283K is just tanking your own win/loss ratio. This gaming monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate with a response time of 1ms, making sure you see everything coming at you when it counts the most. Price check:

Acer laptops have also hit the chopping block as part of this sale, with the Predator Triton 500 SE on B&H marked down a remarkable $680. This 16-inch laptop features an Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 16GB of memory. This particular deal is only good until September 3 or while supplies last. The potential for these Acer laptop deals to run low on stock is certainly high, as another Predator Triton 500 SE laptop was also marked down for $1130 off but has since been discontinued due to being out of stock.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming Notebook | was $2279 now $1599 (B&H) Save $680 on a 16-inch Predator Triton 500 SE gaming notebook and up your game with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i7 14-core, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB m.2 storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. It all comes together with a 1660p IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Price check: $2018 (Amazon) | $2579 (Newegg)

The Intel Gamer Days sale is also a great time to pick up a laptop from the Acer Nitro 5 line, as there are deep discounts across several of these laptops with various CPU and GPU combinations. The top Nitro 5 gaming laptop deal comes from Acer itself, with the Intel Core i7-12700H with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti combo with $700 shaved off the price, making it just $1049. The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is considered the best budget laptop for playing Microsoft Flight Simulator and one of the best laptops for Valheim.