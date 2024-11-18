Don't waste your money on a full desktop this Black Friday — We love this affordable mini PC and it's at a low price with our exclusive discount code

Desktops and laptops can put a large strain on your wallet due to their exorbitant prices. So, it's no wonder mini PCs have become more popular lately. These smaller computers offer plenty of power to keep up with a wide range of tasks, but they don't take up a lot of room, and they tend to cost less than full-desktop PCs or laptops.

Geekom is one of our favorite mini PC companies, and right now, you can purchase both of the Geekom AX8 mini PC configurations at a discount using our exclusive code — WINDOWSAE8. This code drops the more powerful AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS configuration from its usual $799.00 MSRP to $639.00 at Amazon, and it drops the more affordable Ryzen 7 8845HS configuration from $689.00 to just $551.00 at Amazon. Those are really good discounts.

If you're in the UK, the R9 8945HS configuration drops from £749.00 to £599.00 at Geekom with this same code.

A special low price 🏷️ Geekom AE8 (Ryzen 9 8945HS)

Was: $799.00

Now: $639.00 at Amazon or Geekom (with code)

UK deal: was £749.00 now £599.00 at Geekom UK

20% off coupon code: WINDOWSAE8

Deal duration: Nov 18 - Nov 25 Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Amazon ✅Perfect for: People who want a compact computer that doesn't take up much space but still packs plenty of power. ❌Avoid if: You specifically want a computer that can handle intensive gaming or creative programs. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS. GPU: AMD Radeon 780M. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Warranty: 3-Year. Launch date: 2024 👉See at: Amazon.com | GeekomPC.com Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.

More affordable PC 💸 Geekom AE8 (Ryzen 7 8845HS)

Was: $689.00

Now: $551.00 at Amazon or Geekom (with code)

20% off coupon code: WINDOWSAE8

Deal duration: Nov 18 - Nov 25 Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Amazon ✅Perfect for: People who want a more affordable small computer that can still handle work and school projects. ❌Avoid if: You need a computer with a more powerful graphics card for gaming or create workflows. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 8845. GPU: AMD Radeon 780M. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Warranty: 3-Year. Launch date: 2024 👉See at: Amazon.com | GeekomPC.com Return period: 30 Days. Price match: Yes, on identical products and configurations. Free shipping: Yes, in the US and Canada.

A small PC with plenty of power and ports

Image 1 of 5 There are a healthy range of ports on the Geekom AE8. (Image credit: Geekom) The Geekom AE8 has limited upgradeability, but you can add more RAM and SSD storage. (Image credit: Geekom) You can choose between getting this mini PC with the more powerful AMD Ryzen 9 8845HS or the more affordable Ryzen 7 8845HS. (Image credit: Geekom) The Geekom AE8 comes with everything you need to plug into your monitor and get started. (Image credit: Geekom) The Geekom AE8 is a compact mini PC that you can mount to a compatible monitor. (Image credit: Geekom)

Over the years, I and my Windows Central colleagues have reviewed dozens of mini PCs, comparing their performance and quality against other computers. Because of this, we know the best mini PCs to recommend, as well as who to stay away from due to their shady practices.

WHAT'S IN THE BOX? — The Geekom AE8 comes with an HDMI cable, a power cable/adapter, a VESA mount, and a manual.

While some models are better than others (as is always the case with computers), we have found that Geekom is a consistently reliable mini PC manufacturer that sells devices with solid performance and plenty of ports. If you're curious, you can even check out our latest Geekom A8/A7 review.

Since the Geekom AE8 features one of AMD's AI CPUs (central processing units), this mini PC is technically an AI PC. What this means is that the Ryzen processor has an NPU (neural processing unit), which helps take the load off of the CPU and GPU (graphics processing unit) while completing certain tasks. This results in the computer being far more efficient in some areas than non-AI-CPU-toting PCs.

For those who might need a refresher, the AMD R9 8945HS is comparable to the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H (Meteor Lake) AI CPU, while the AMD R7 8845HS is a direct competitor to the Intel Core Ultra 155H AI CPU. While not the most powerful CPUs on the market, these AMD offerings are plenty powerful enough to handle your average work, school, or personal projects.

Although the Geekom AE8 is limited in its upgradeability, you do have the option of upgrading RAM or SSD storage if desired. The R9 configuration comes with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD, while the R7 configuration comes with 32GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Both options can hold up to 64GB DDR5 5600MT/s RAM or up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Regardless of which Geekom AE8 configuration you go with, the device will also come with an integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics card. While not nearly as powerful as a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 40-Series gaming GPU, the 780M is more than capable of handling basic programs, streaming shows, browsing the web, and displaying social media sites. Just don't expect it to play the latest demanding video games.

Pro tip: Gaming mini PCs are few and far between, but if that's something you're interested in, check out my ASUS ROG NUC 970 mini PC review. This small gaming desktop manages to house an Intel Core Ultra 7, RTX 4070 L, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB SSD for some fantastic gaming sessions.

Between the front and back of the Geekom AE8, this mini PC has a grand total of three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB-A 2.0 port, a USB-C 4.0 Gen 4 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an RJ45 port, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack. With these connections, Bluetooth 5.2, and WiFi 6E, you'll be able to connect all of the accessories and devices you need to this mini PC.

Additionally, these connections afford a few different monitor options — up to four 4K displays (4K@30Hz using USB 3.2 or USB 4.0 plus 4K@60Hz using HDMI 2.0) or one 8K display (8K@30Hz using USB 4.0).

As long as you remember to enter code WINDOWAE8 at either Amazon or the Geekom website, you'll be able to purchase the Geekom AE8 mini PC at a significant discount. From Nov. 18 through Nov. 25, this brings the cost of the more powerful Ryzen 9 8945HS configuration from $799.00 to $639.00 at Amazon (or from £749.00 to £599.00 at Geekom UK) while the Ryzen 7 8845HS configuration drops from $689.00 to just $551.00 at Amazon.

Is a mini PC worth buying? As with any device, this answer depends on how you intend to use a mini PC. If you purchase from a reliable company, a mini PC can offer solid performance while costing less than a full desktop or laptop. They can be a great choice for work, school, or personal use. Just remember that most mini PCs do not have a GPU that is powerful enough for intensive video games or more demanding creative programs.

Are mini PCs good for gaming? This really depends on the configuration of the mini PC. Most will only have a simple integrated graphics card, but there are a few options on the market right now with more powerful internals for gaming. For example, the ASUS ROG NUC 970 features an Intel Core Ultra 7, RTX 4070 GPU, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB SSD. I found it has fantastic performance and serves as a great (albeit expensive) gaming console alternative.

Are mini PCs as good as desktops? Yes, a mini PC can be just as good as a desktop as long as you purchase a reliable brand and choose a configuration that will meet your needs. The best mini PCs offer plenty of ports, have the latest Bluetooth and WiFi options, and come with solid processors. Full desktops have the capacity to be more powerful and will have room for larger components such as gaming GPUs. But, if you want a computer for everyday school, work, or personal use, a mini PC can more than meet your needs.

How do I make sure to get a safe mini PC? I cannot stress this enough: you should only purchase a mini PC from a known and trusted brand (such as Lenovo, ASUS, Dell, Intel, Geekom, and Beelink). There are plenty of no-name third-party mini PC sellers out there that will try to sell you a super cheap device full of malware or altered components. However, known PC manufacturers will hold themselves and their component partners to a higher standard, ensuring you get a safe device. The same is true when purchasing a used mini PC. A seller can easily put something on the device that could compromise your information. If you purchase a mini PC second-hand, make sure you do a complete, clean installation of Windows to hopefully get rid of any potential risks.