This mini PC is perfect for students and it's very affordable right now thanks to this coupon code

One of the best alternatives to laptops and computers are mini PCs. These compact devices tend to cost a lot less and don't take up a lot of space. Despite their small form factors, many come packed with impressive processors as well as large memory and SSD capacities to handle your various school, work, or personal needs.

The thing with Mini PCs, though, is that there are plenty of cheap devices on the market that come with frustrating bloatware — or worse, horrible malware. As such, sticking to trusted mini PC brands like Geekom can keep you safe. Thankfully, right now the Geekom GT13 Pro is selling at a major discount when you apply the special WINDGT13 coupon code. This drops the price down to just $769.99 at Amazon.

What makes the Geekom GT13 Pro so good?

It features two USB4 Gen 3 ports, three USB-A 2.0 Gen porst, one USB-A 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an RJ45 port and two HDMI 2.0 ports. (Image credit: Geekom)

Geekom GT13 Pro specs OS: Windows 11 Pro

CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory: DDR5 32GB

Storage: PCIe Gen 4 2TB SSD

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Ports: 2x USB4 Gen 3, 3x USB-A 2.0 Gen, 1x USB-A 2.0, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1xRJ45, 2x HDMI 2.0

Something I love about Geekom is that this company's mini PCs offer a lot of power in a small frame. This isn't surprising in this case, considering the GT13 Pro is packing the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU (central processing unit) alongside an Intel Iris Xe GPU (graphics processing unit), 32GB RAM, and 2Tb SSD. With these specs, the mini PC offers plenty of room for your various files and provides solid performance for school, work, or personal tasks.

This mini PC also doesn't skimp on ports. You can connect up to four monitors at 4K or a single monitor at 8K using the two HDMI 2.0 ports. There are also two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, a headphone jack for your speakers or headphones, and an RJ45 for connecting to wired internet. That's a great range of connections, which will make it easier to use a number of accessories and other devices with this mini PC. Plus, since this mini PC supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, you won't be wanting for connection options.

🔥Hottest trending deals🔥

Geekom GT13 Pro comes with a VESA mount, HDMI cable, power adapter, and a user guide. (Image credit: Geekom)

So what exactly comes in the GT13 Pro box? This purchase nets you the mini PC itself, a user guide, the power adapter, an HDMI cable for connecting to your monitor, and a VESA mount in case you want to install the mini PC on the back of a monitor. That's one of the really nice things about having such a small PC — you can tuck it out of sight for a very clean and minimalist look. In the case of a college student, this can help you make the most of the limited desk space available in your apartment.

You'll just want to make sure you have a good monitor, keyboard, and mouse so that you can interact with the mini PC properly. If you need assistance with those things, you can check out our lists of the best monitors, best keyboards, and best computer mouse.

Just remember, since this mini PC only has an Intel Iris Xe GPU it will not offer the best gaming experience. If gaming is an important part of your life, then you'll want to look at the best gaming laptops and best gaming PCs.