Why buy a full-size desktop when one of our favorite mini PCs is so cheap?

Mini PCs have exploded in popularity in recent years, and Geekom has been on the frontlines with its wide range of quality hardware. We've reviewed a number of Geekom's mini PCs, with none scoring lower than 90% thanks to their smart design and aggressive price point.

Why are mini PCs such a hit? They're usually cheaper than a full-size desktop or portable laptop. Their small form factor also provides plenty of versatility in your setup, as you can keep them on your desk or mount them somewhere out of the way (like on the back of your monitor). All you need to do is add some quality PC accessories and a great monitor to complete the setup.

Geekom's XT12 Pro is a mini PC that I've recommended in the past to those who need strong processing power and lots of RAM for multitasking, as well as plenty of storage space and ports. This XT12 Pro model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor (CPU), 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) usually costs $699, but you can drop that price by $100 by using code WINDOWSXT12 at Amazon's checkout.

The same deal applies to those shopping in the UK, where the price drops from £700 to £600 with the same WINDOWSXT12 Amazon checkout code.

Geekom's XT12 Pro makes sense for a lot of people

Geekom's XT12 Pro is an awesome little PC for home or office use. (Image credit: Geekom)

As with any type of computer, mini PCs have plenty of brands vying for your attention. Despite the wide variety, only a few names are trusted enough to make it into our list of the best mini PCs. These are PCs from brands that we've tested before and continue to test today, and Geekom is one of them.

Geekom offers plenty of different options, many of which we've reviewed favorably. But one of the best deals right now is on the Geekom XT12 Pro. It originally launched at $799 but has since dropped to $699, and you can shave another $100 off the total with our WINDOWSXT12 discount code at Amazon.

Mini PCs are an easy choice for students, productivity masters, small businesses (including kiosks), and TV-connected media centers where you don't want a full-size tower in your living room. I'd say the biggest sacrifice when opting for a mini PC is the lack of space for a discrete GPU, but for many people that won't matter.

The XT12 Pro might not have the latest performance hardware inside, but the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H mobile CPU can still handle a heavy workload thanks to its 14 cores and 5GHz Turbo boost clock. Geekom didn't skimp with the RAM, offering 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 that can be upgraded after purchase. In the same vein, the 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is accessible for DIY tinkering. There's even an extra M.2 SATA slot to expand storage without touching the stock PCIe drive.

This mini PC doesn't lack connectivity options, either. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports are the main focus, backed by three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 2.0, two HDMI 2.0, 2.5GbE LAN, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Ethernet is blazing fast, but there's also Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. That's more than enough to connect your favorite desktop PC accessories, and the PC supports up to four 4K displays simultaneously.

Everything, including a fan to keep the system cool, is built into a durable unibody aluminum chassis measuring just 4.6 x 4.3 x 1.5 inches (117mm x 111mm x 38.5mm). It's comfortable sitting flat on your desk, but VESA compatibility makes it easy to mount anywhere a VESA bracket fits.