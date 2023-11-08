Get the large and powerful Dell Inspiron 16 for LESS than $900 — Perfect for students and creators

If you're in the market for a new laptop, chance's are you've been considering a Dell. It's the largest PC manufacturer in the world for a very good reason, after all, with a vast array of quality products for absolutely every need. The Dell Inspiron 16, specifically, is a mid-range laptop that aims to offer more power and space than your average ultrabook without breaking the bank, helping it strike the perfect balance between budget machines and gaming powerhouses.

Right now, the Inspiron 16 is also substantially discounted for Black Friday 2023. At full price, it's already a great deal and one of the best Dell laptops you can buy. At nearly $400 off, it's an absolute steal. Whether you're a student, a burgeoning creator, a developer or programmer, a small business owner, or anything in between, this laptop has the power you need.

Dell Inspiron 16 (5630) — RTX 2050 | was 1,249.99 now $879.99 at Dell A roomy, 16-inch touchscreen, a powerful Intel Core i7, an efficient NVIDIA RTX 2050, and plenty of RAM and SSD storage for less than $900? Yeah, this laptop is an absolute steal, and it's perfect for students, creators, and anyone else that needs a little more power than the average ultrabook provides. 💰Price check: $1,259.99 at Amazon

One of the best value 16-inch laptops, now even cheaper

The Dell Inspiron 16 packs enough power for basic content creation and editing. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Dell Inspiron 16 sits below Dell's ultra-premium XPS line of laptops, but is actually more powerful than basically any configuration of the XPS 13. It's a closer competitor to the entry-level Dell XPS 15, which cost hundreds more for a comparable configuration.

That means you're getting a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P focused more on power than efficiency, paired with an NVIDIA RTX 2050. The former packs more than enough computational power for the vast majority of users. The latter may not be powerful enough to play all the latest and greatest PC games at max settings, but it does provide a substantial bump over regular Intel graphics, aiding with photo and video editing, 3D rendering, casual gaming, and any other tasks that need a little more graphical juice.

These two components are supported by 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of super-fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage. A 16-inch, touch-enabled display ties it all together, all contained within a slim aluminum chassis measuring 18.2mm at its thickest and 4.28lbs at its heaviest. For ports, you get two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, one HDMI 1.4, one 3.5mm audio jack, and one USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4. Honestly, I could go down the list — you name it, and this laptop probably has it.

Biometric authentication? There's a fingerprint sensor in the keyboard deck. Speaking of that keyboard, yes it's backlit for better visibility at night. Worried about battery life? The 54Wh cell will keep this laptop going through a full day of work, and a 65W USB Type-C fast charger will ensure you're never out of the action for long. There's a 1080p webcam, dual stereo microphones, and Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, too, so you're all set when it comes to video conferencing or media consumption.

It's an incredibly well-rounded, quality mid-range laptop that is stupendously easy to recommend. Right now, it's also a full $370 off. It's hard to beat this laptop without discounts, but at only $879.99 at Dell... I wouldn't wait on this deal.