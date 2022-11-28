The BEST Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals from MSI, Dell, Razer & more

It's officially here; Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals have gone live across multiple digital retailers. Black Friday might be over, but the sales train doesn't stop, and we're here to find you the best deals on gaming laptops for all your portable gaming needs.

We've scoured all the major brands and retailers for deals held over and the freshest, deepest discounts for Cyber Monday. We found massive deals on entry-level MSI Katana laptops up to the powerhouse Razer Blade 15 and everything in between to match your budget. With manufacturers gearing up to ship new models with the NVIDIA GeForce 4000 series sometime next year, no doubt with hefty price tags, there are significant reductions on the previous generations of GPUs.

Whether you're happy with a $799 - $999 budget-grade laptop for light games like Minecraft or Overwatch 2 or want something more serious for high-end QHD or UHD 120Hz+ gaming, we have something for you in our comprehensive roundup.

Are you confused by all the gaming jargon? Don't worry. We've got some FAQs further down the page with tips for choosing the best gaming laptop deal based on your needs.

5 best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Cyber Monday gaming laptop bargains

Even the most affordable gaming laptops can often reliably run modern titles at medium-to-high graphical settings. These Cyber Monday bargains are ideal if you plan to play at around a 1920 x 1080p resolution at 60 - 144Hz, boosted with entry-level graphics cards and capable components. Less demanding games will push to higher frame rates, but a steady 60 FPS is more realistic.

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF Gaming F17 17.3" $899.99 $799.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Our most affordable find has one of the largest screens, with this ASUS model sporting a 17.3" 1080p screen capable of up to 144Hz refresh rates. The RTX 3050 will help for more graphically demanding games, but the F17 is well-suited to basic gaming.

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 15.6" $1,149.00 $849.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pushing a little higher for an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, the Katana GF66 also increases its memory with 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU helps with entry-level gaming at slightly higher specs, allowing for up to 144Hz refresh rates.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 16t-k000 16.1" $1,299.99 $879.99 at HP Store (opens in new tab) With a slightly more subtle aesthetic, the HP Omen still features a slick RGB-backlit keyboard, allowing you to highlight individual keys in different colors. Its combination of a 12th Gen Core i5 CPU and the RTX 3050 GPU pair with modern DDR5 RAM and advanced cooling.

Cyber Monday mid-range gaming laptop deals

Pushing your budget a little further to the mid-range will allow for either 1080p gaming at higher framerates or 1440p locked to a reasonable 60Hz, thanks to a step up in the selected GPU and a well-suited processor. Ideal for most people, these Cyber Monday gaming laptops will handle almost anything you throw at them if you adjust the graphical settings accordingly.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14" $1,400 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Featuring a slick white and metallic finish, the ROG Zephyrus has a 14" 1080p panel displaying up to a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The pairing of an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU with the capable RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB of RAM makes this a fantastic mid-range bargain.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16" $1,569.99 $1,099 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Pushing the budget up a little, the 16" Legion 5 Pro (opens in new tab) benefits from an increase of power with the Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and a WQHD+ panel displaying up to 165Hz. The RTX 3060 GPU handles most modern titles, and Lenovo's Coldfront v4.0 thermal tech keeps things cool.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" $1,649.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) On the top end of the mid-range, this ROG Zephyrus variant includes a massive 1TB SSD for storing your games and reducing loading times. Displaying up to 1600p resolutions on its 14" WQXGA panel, the AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU easily handles most games.

Cyber Monday performance laptop deals

With extreme performance for intense gaming, these laptops are aimed at enthusiasts looking to push portable gaming to its limits. They're not cheap, but these Cyber Monday deals make the high-end more realistic and will push games up to their high and ultra settings. Shoot for 240Hz and beyond for buttery-smooth framerates at 1080p or a modest 120Hz - 144hz at 1600p for WQXGA panels. With huge specs, these versatile laptops can handle creative tasks outside of gaming.

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse GL66 15.6" $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Offering a massive 32GB of DDR4 RAM to back up the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU as an opener in the enthusiast bracket, the Pulse GL66 packs a reasonable RTX 3060 to prevent costs from soaring too high on this gorgeous laptop with an RGB gamer aesthetic.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15" $2,000 $1,699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ryzen 9 5900HX / 16GB DDR4 / 3080 / 1TB SSD / 300Hz The ROG Strix Scar 15 takes RGB to the next level with a mechanical keyboard seated above a color-shifting LED strip and a versatile, translucent deck. This 15.6" gaming laptop displays 1080p images at up to 300Hz, powered by the beefy RTX 3080 GPU.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Triton 500 SE 16" $3,000 $2,299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a huge 16" screen displaying a 2560 x 1600p resolution at up to 240Hz with NVIDIA G-Sync tech to prevent tearing, the Predator Triton 500 SE is a beast. The i9-12900H CPU pairs with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and an RTX 3080 Ti GPU to handle even the most demanding games.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15 15.6" $3,699.99 $3,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) On the absolute top end of the performance category, the Razer Blade 15 still enjoys a hefty discount. This monstrous beauty features an i7-12800H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and the mighty RTX 3080 Ti outputting 1080p images up to 300Hz. The ultimate gaming laptop deal.

FAQ: How to choose the best gaming laptop for you

(Image credit: Windows Central)

If you're confused by the specifications of a gaming laptop, you're not alone. The almost-endless stream of letters and numbers can be baffling, making it difficult to tell a bargain from a bust, but we've got your back. Check these common questions and make sense of the jargon littered around the thousands of deals live during Cyber Monday.

What kinds of games do you play? If you want to play photo-realistic games, you should generally aim for laptops featuring the NVIDIA 3000 series GPU (RTX 3050 - 3080 Ti) to enjoy luxuries like ray tracing for improved lighting and reflections. For titles with more of a stylized or 'cartoon' aesthetic, you can often stick with previous-generation graphics cards like the NVIDIA 2000 series or around an AMD RX 6700 - 6800.

The GPU doesn't do all the hard work in a laptop, and some models might feature a high-end card intended for creative projects like rendering videos and 3D modeling. Laptops advertised as being designed for gaming often contain sensible components to match. Still, avoid settling for the cheapest model simply because it has a recognizable graphics card.

What about displays? Gaming laptops are available in various sizes, with panels stretching to fit the frame. The larger the display, the more you might notice when games are rendering at lower internal resolutions. Some graphical enhancements featured in mid-to-high-end GPUs can remedy this by using clever AI-powered upscaling technology like NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, but entry-level laptops might miss out.

Sticking with an FHD (1920 x 1080p) screen can help you find some gaming laptops with a higher display refresh rate (144Hz, 240Hz) for smoother gameplay at a more reasonable resolution. The more pixels on display, the more strain the GPU has to handle. Striking a balance with a QHD panel at 1440p with a 120 - 144Hz refresh rate is generally a happy medium when paired with a mid-range GPU like an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT.

What about RAM and CPU? Choosing a healthy amount of random-access memory (RAM) allows the laptop to load on-the-fly data when you're playing games, things like textures for the world and characters, sound effects, and more. Everyday use will see improvement if you can afford extra RAM, too. Modern web browsers can quickly eat up available memory when opening multiple tabs, but generally, you won't find any laptops with less than 8GB of RAM, sufficient for most cases.

If you can push for 16GB of RAM on a gaming laptop, you'll hit the recommended requirements for thousands of modern titles. 8GB isn't impossible to work with, and some models will allow you to upgrade the amount of memory. Check for the upgradable potential of each laptop; you could pick up an 8GB model and beef it up to 16GB of SODIMM RAM or beyond. It's one of the simplest components to replace in a laptop or desktop PC, slotting in like a retro video game cartridge.

What about SSDs? Storage devices relate to the available space for software and games on a gaming laptop, usually with options between modern solid-state drives (SSD) and traditional mechanical hard-disk drive (HDD) equivalents. It's not too difficult to find a high-speed SSD in cheaper models, but they might be on the smaller side, meaning you'll have to uninstall some games eventually.

Mechanical drives are cheaper to manufacture, so you might see some laptops offering a whopping 1TB (1,000GB) of HDD space, but any games installed on these drives will load slower than they would on an SSD. Aim for gaming laptops with modern NVMe solid-state drives instead of SATA, simply because they're the fastest. Around 256 - 512GB of space is fine; anything more is a bonus.