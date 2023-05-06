Grab the Dell XPS 13 Plus for just $999 before it’s gone

We reported recently that Dell had made big moves to slash the costs of its top laptops. Well, now one of the best laptops of 2022, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is even cheaper, marked for clearance at an incredible $999. The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a stunning example of Dell's engineering and design, and it first hit the market at an MSRP of $1649.99, so if you've been holding out on buying this truly distinctive device you can now get it at a $650 saving.





With 12th Gen Intel Evo i7, an OLED touchscreen, 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD, this beautifully designed laptop isn't just a pretty face. It won't hang around at this price for long.

You can check out our full review here, but in summary, despite pining for a bit more battery life, the laptop impressed us with its style and innovation.



The Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with a 13.4 OLED touchscreen, and you'll love the vivid colors, deep blacks and crisp contrast. The screen has very thin bezels on all four sides, giving the laptop a screen-to-body ratio of 91%, and thanks to the anti-reflective coating, you won't have to worry about annoying glare or poor visibility.

DELL XPS 13 PLUS SPECS Price: $999 (down from $1649.99)

Display: 13.4" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), touch, anti-glare

CPU: Intel i7-1260P

GPU: Iris XE

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage: 512GB

Weight: 2.73 pounds (1.24kg)

The laptop’s keyboard is unlike any other. It has no gaps between the keys, which are big and well-spaced. And smart features will make you wonder how you ever lived without them, like a fingerprint reader in the power button for easy login and a brightness sensor that adapts the backlighting to the light around you.

The laptop’s touchpad is also a marvel. It’s hidden under the glass palmrest, so you can’t see it or feel it. But it’s there, and it works like magic. It uses haptic feedback to make you feel clicks and vibrations when you touch it. It’s fast and precise, and it lets you do all kinds of gestures.

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

For a crazy price, you're getting a piece of modern tech that's really broken the mold and moved away from the expected XPS 13 design, as discussed when our Editor sat down with the designers for a deep dive on their creative and testing process.



The XPS 13 Plus features on our Best Windows Laptops list for taking the perfect Ultrabook format and improving on it in spades, and at $999 we don't think stocks will last of this stylish machine.