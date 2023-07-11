Prime Day vs. Microsoft: Comparing the BEST Surface PC deals from both stores

Microsoft just announced its back to school sale on Surface PCs, now on at the online Microsoft Store. Curiously, the company announced this sale on the same day as Amazon Prime Day, where thousands of laptops, including Surface PCs are already on sale for huge discounts.

So I decided to cross compare and see which online storefront has the better deals. Does Microsoft have your back with cheaper prices on the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, or does Amazon? Well, it's a little more complicated than that. Here's our roundup of the best deals you can get right now on Surface PCs in the United States.

Surface Laptop 5: was $999 now $879 at Amazon The Surface Laptop 5 is a minor upgrade over its predecessor, but that doesn't mean it isn't a great laptop. It's the same as before, but with an updated typing feel, newer 12th-Gen Intel chips under the hood, and a slight improvement in battery life. Everything you could ask for. Amazon has Microsoft Store beat here with an additional $20 discount on the entry-level model. Price check: Microsoft Store $899 ✅Pros: Excellent keyboard and trackpad, Windows Hello, Alcantara keyboard, good battery life ❌Cons: Design is somewhat dated

Surface Pro 9: was $1,099 now $831 at Amazon This is Microsoft's flagship Surface PC, featuring a fantastic 13-inch touch screen with 120Hz refresh rate, premium aluminium chassis with built-in kickstand, support for Windows Hello face unlock, and utilizes Microsoft's excellent Type Cover and Slim Pen accessories to turn it into a great laptop 2-in-1. Amazon also has Microsoft Store beat here with a substantial $68 further discount on the entry-level model. Price check: Microsoft Store $899



✅Pros: Flagship computer, 120hz display, Windows Hello face unlock, touch and pen support, Intel 12th-Gen



❌Cons: Battery life could be better, keyboard not included

Surface Laptop Go 2: was $799 now $468 at Amazon This laptop is perfect for on-the-go working with a 12.5-inch touchscreen display, 11th-Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Whether you're a student, teacher, office worker, or something in-between, Microsoft's budget-friendly laptop line is simply excellent. And for just $449, it'd be a waste not to buy one. Amazon has Microsoft beat here with a whopping 41% discount on the top-end Laptop Go 2, down from $799 to just $468. Price check: Microsoft $549 | Best Buy $799



✅Pros: Affordable, small (but not cramped), 11th Gen Intel CPU, solid 720P webcam, good display and build quality



❌Cons: No keyboard backlighting and the battery life is just 'ok'

Surface Laptop Studio: was $1,599 now $1,199 at Microsoft Store This laptop is the one Microsoft makes for creative professionals and gamers. The model on sale as an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage for games, apps, and documents. It features a unique 2-in-1 design that allows the screen to be pulled forward and laid flat across the keyboard deck. It's a tie between Amazon and the Microsoft Store here, with both entry-level models coming in at the exact same price. Price check: Amazon $1,199



✅Pros: Most powerful Surface, 120Hz 14-inch touch screen, unique form factor design, haptic touchpad



❌Cons: Older 11th-gen CPU

Where should you buy Surface PCs today?

Ultimately, this comes down to the specific model configuration you're after, and whether or not you're already an Amazon Prime Member. If you are already subscribed to Amazon Prime, ordering from Amazon can often net you same day or next day delivery at no extra cost, plus Amazon has an excellent 30-day return period.

If you're not bothered about quick delivery, and you've found the model you want cheaper at the Microsoft Store, then place your order there as Microsoft has excellent customer service and a 60 day return period on Surface PCs.

We love Surface PCs. I've daily driven many of them, including the latest Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. In my review, I called the Surface Pro 9 the result of 10 years of form factor perfection, making it arguably one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market currently.

The Surface Laptop 5 is also excellent, but its aging design with thick bezels does let it down somewhat. We've also got the Surface Laptop Studio, which is a total powerhouse with NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, Intel 11th-Gen CPUs, and up to 32GB RAM.

Here at Windows Central, we're doing our best to round up the actual good deals to be had between now and the end of Prime Day next week. We know it can be hard to sift through all the rubbish deals, so we've compiled a collection of the best Prime Day deals we've spotted for you. Our collection will be constantly updated, so keep checking back!